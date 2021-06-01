'Mare Of Easttown' Plot Holes: Killer Of Erin McMehamin Becomes Major Topic Of Discussion

After streaming on HBO for seven weeks, the Kate Winslet starrer murder mystery, Mare of Easttown has come to an end. The finale of the show answers the major questions, “who Killed Erin McMehamin?” Now, as the murder mystery is finally solved, netizens have taken to social media platforms to discuss the absurdity of the conclusion. Rediff and Twitter users in large number have plenty to say about the Mare of Easttown plot holes.

What is Mare of Easttown’s plot hole?

Initially, during the investigation, John Ross confesses to killing Erin but later it’s uncovered that John isn’t actually the murderer. Instead, he was covering up for his teenage son, Ryan Ross, who killed Erin in cold blood. It so happened that Ryan found about his father’s affair with Erin after reading their text messages. He reads that Erin’s meeting his father at the Brandywine Park at midnight.

Ross steals a gun from Glen Carroll’s shed and then confronts Erin asking her to stay away from his family. Ross takes Erin by surprise when he gunpoint’s her. Erin then tries to wrestle the firearm out of Ryan’s hands, but in the scuffle, the gun went off twice and killed her. Now, this has become a major topic of discussion amongst netizens.

In a thread namely, “Mare of Easttown is incredible, But at least one plot hole”, Rediff users have gone all out to talk about the show’s ending. A user said, “I have no idea why some people are having an issue with this plot point. The old guy specifically says that he heard someone in the yard and went out to get the gun. The noise he heard was the kid going into the shed to take the gun and he also notices at the time that the gun is missing. It is a bit silly that he wouldn't report the fact that the gun had been taken and returned, especially since two bullets were also missing, but that has nothing to do with what you're claiming is a plot hole”.

Another wrote, “I thought this was problematic as well. Mr Carroll says the gun was missing and then a couple of days later it was back. But Ryan claims to have taken and returned the gun on the same day. Of course, it's entirely plausible that Mr Carroll didn't know the exact length of time the gun was missing. But it seems a weird thing for him to mention from a narrative standpoint”. Here’s taking a quick look at the discussion below:

Twitter discussions on Mare of Easttown plot holes:

holy shit. Ryan Ross really did it? I was so completely wrong. Totally wrong. I shall admit it here and now. #MareOfEasttown #MareofEasttownHBO — here for the free coffee (@ljmcc) May 31, 2021

So I had Ryan in my prediction but I wasn’t quite right. Kudos to the king @StephenKing for predicting correctly 👍🏼#MareOfEasttown https://t.co/jBWNdjssbd — Elisa Lippincott (@elisal) May 31, 2021

To be fair, Mare didn’t know it was gonna be Ryan. Lori you can be mad at yaself. All that chaos going on in yo house. #MareofEasttownHBO #MareOfEasttown — JJW,PhD (@thejessica_j) May 31, 2021

(Image: Still from Mare of Easttown)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.