Mare Of Easttown Review: Netizens Praise The Miniseries, Call Its Plot "intriguing"

Mare of Easttown has been one of the highly anticipated series ever since it was announced. Versatile actor Kate Winslet has played the lead role in this miniseries, which has a theme of crime drama in its story. The miniseries has recently had an OTT release on HBO Max and netizens have wasted no time in sharing their reviews on social media. The netizens have largely given positive reviews to the plot of this series and gave special notice to the acting performance of Winslet, praising the portrayal of her character.

Mare of Easttown review by netizens

Kate Winslet has played the role of a detective who tries to establish herself and makes an attempt to investigate the murder of a local. The first episode of the series was streamed on April 18 and netizens have been sharing their takes on it on social media ever since. Many people have strongly praised Kate Winslet for her role and said that the series has taken off with a great start with the first episode. Many even said that they had begun watching the series just to enjoy her performance.

Well, I'm glad she did. It was an entertaining hour. I am looking forward to the next installments. Her "Titanic" performance has got nothing on this gritty, unapologetic, portrayal of this Pennsylvania female detective. She is in a different league now. Bravo. — Jordon (@Juzfurfun) April 19, 2021

She was, excellent, as always. — kittycave2 (@kittycave2) April 19, 2021

I love this Actress so much — Big Fish In a Small Pond (@BigFishInaSmal1) April 17, 2021

#katewinslet NAILED her Pennsylvania ACCENT ðŸ”¨ðŸŽ¯

on #MareOfEasttown



Great show, as always #HBOMax

I am already hooked. — Brooke ParkerHiggins (@MsBPH) April 19, 2021

I definitely, thought an excellent, start.



Tho, with cast...hard to go wrong. — kittycave2 (@kittycave2) April 19, 2021

Another aspect of the film that many netizens praised is the accurate Pennsylvania accent that was used by the actors. They even thanked HBO Max for bringing this show and said that the first episode itself has them “hooked” towards the show. Some even inquired about the upcoming episodes of this series, expressing their excitement for the same by saying that they “can’t wait” for the remaining episodes to be streamed. Overall, the series has created a strong start for itself, with the first episode having already caught the attention of many.

Kate did an excellent job — Gia (@Gia_Santos_) April 19, 2021

ðŸ‘ðŸ» Looking forward to next weeks episode! #MareOfEasttown — Kim Gaddini (@KimGaddini) April 19, 2021

We love you Kate and we will watch anything u r in â¤ï¸ — aambooze (@aambooze) April 18, 2021

I love it so much already. The show flows rather nicely and the story is so intriguing — Victoria ðŸ³ï¸‍ðŸŒˆðŸ‘ (@Iheartrizzoli) April 19, 2021

Apart from Kate Winslet, Mare of Easttown also has a list of several other known actors in the cast, including Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, Guy Pearce and many others. Written by Brad Ingelsby, the series has been directed by Craig Zobel, who has also directed other HBO projects including The Leftovers, Westworld and more. The next episode of Mare of Easttown will be releasing on April 25, with a gap of one week.