Mare Of Easttown's Cast: All About The Cast And Characters Of The American Crime Series

Mare of Easttown is one of the highly anticipated crime series that released on April 18, 2021, featuring actor Kate Winslet in the lead. The series follows the life of a detective in a small town of Pennsylvania who investigates a murder while keeping her life from falling apart. Created by Brad Ingelsby, Mare of Easttown's cast includes a bunch of some of the prominent actors from the movie industry who have essayed significant roles in the series.

Mare of Easttown's cast

Kate Winslet

Kate Winslet essays the lead role of Mare Sheehan in the crime series. Along with the series, Kate Winslet is also working on the movie Avatar 2 which is slated to release in December 2022. Some of her other popular movies include Hamlet, Titanic, All the King's Men, The Divergent Series: Insurgent, The Mountain Between Us, Birds of a Feather, Black Beauty and many more.

Julianne Nicholson

Julianne Nicholson, known for her role in Law & Order: Criminal Intent, plays the role of Lori Ross in the series. Some of her other movies and TV shows include Seeing Other People, Little Black Book, Brief Interviews with Hideous Men, August: Osage County, Black Mass, Who We Are Now, Boardwalk Empire, The Good Wife, The Red Road, Law & Order True Crime and others.

Angourie Rice

Angourie Rice essays one of the vital Mare of Easttown characters named Siobhan Sheehan. It is a lesser-known fact that the actor began her acting career as a child artist with the movie These Final Hours. Some of her other movies are namely Nowhere Boys: The Book of Shadows, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Ladies in Black, The Nice Guys, The Beguiled, etc.

Jean Smart

Jean Smart is another prominent Mare of Easttown's cast member who has appeared in a variety of movies and television shows in her career so far. Some of her popular movies and television series include Mistress, Fire with Fire, The Yearling, Bringing Down the House, Youth in Revolt, Senior Moment, Garden State, Hero Wanted and others.

Evan Peters

Evan Peters is seen in the series essaying the role of detective Colin Zabel. The actor has been a part of several other shows and films in which he essayed vital roles. Some of them include X-Men: Days of Future Past, The Good Doctor, The Pirates of Somalia, An American Crime, Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown, Never Back Down, The Lazarus Effect, American Animals, I Am Woman, Invasion, One Tree Hill and many more.

Image Source- Still from Mare of Easttown trailer