'Married To Medicine’s' Heavenly Kimes Criticised By Contessa Metcalfe For Hosting Party

Married to Medicine’s Heavenly Kimes has gained a lot of popularity owing to her long run in the reality TV show. She is followed by many on social media and her credibility as a doctor has sufficiently risen with her grown popularity. However, her colleague from the show Contessa Metcalfe seems to have a strong disagreement with the party that Heavenly had recently hosted. Contessa has posed certain questions on Kimes and criticised her for the party during the pandemic, which was hosted on the occasion of her husband’s birthday.

Married to Medicine’s Heavenly Kimes criticised by Contessa Metcalfe

Dr. Heavenly Kimes had reportedly left no stone unturned to celebrate her husband’s birthday in style. Her husband Damon Kimes, who is himself a doctor, has turned 50 years of age. Heavenly reportedly hired decorators and caterers for the party and had a list of guests who attended the party, according to meaww.com. This, however, has not gone down well with Contessa, who has directed sharp statements towards Heavenly, criticising her for having many people at her party. In the wake of the ongoing pandemic, Contessa strongly seems to believe that such gatherings should not take place.

On the other hand, it has also been reported that all the necessary guidelines had been taken in the party. Temperature checks were being done at the entrance and the guests made sure to have their masks on. However, Contessa believes that show would have lesser idea about this as she is a “dentist”. The new member of the show, Anila Sajja, has also apparently criticised her for throwing this party. Heavenly had asked her whether blogging was a real job, to which Anila retorted by saying that, “Anyone can be a dentist”.

The reality show often sees members taking sharp jibes at each other and the party thrown by Heavenly has made her one of the latest targets. The show has been going on since 2013 and has aired a total of 7 seasons on television. Among Heavenly and Contessa, the former has been associated with the show for a longer duration. Contessa has been one of the main members of the show for the last few years.

