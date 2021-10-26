Martin Luther King Jr's Biography 'The Seminarian' To Get A TV Series Adaptation

Filmmaker Lawrence 'LAW' Watford's Divine Write Pictures has optioned film, TV and digital rights to the book titled The Seminarian: Martin Luther King Jr. Comes of Age written by author Patrick Parr. According to a report by news agency, ANI, Watford has plans to adapt the book for a TV show via his Tyler Street Films partnership along with Jack Manning III and Tiffany Elle Burgess, who are all graduates of Hampton University, a historically black college located in Virginia.

Lawrence Watford to adapt The Seminarian for TV series?

According to the report, filmmaker Lawrence Watford is planning to adapt the biography of Martin Luther King Jr into a television series. Published by the Chicago Review Press in the year 2018, the biography called The Seminarian traces Martin Luther King's Jr. life as a student at Crozer Theological Seminary in Pennsylvania and his romance with a white woman, Betty Moitz, who was the daughter of the school dietician.

The report suggests the deal was negotiated by an entertainment attorney named Laverne Berry on behalf of Watford's Divine Write Pictures and Susan Schulman on behalf of Patrick Parr and Chicago Review Press. While speaking about it, Watford said, "I'm always attracted to stories that have incongruence as a central theme. So when I first read about Dr King's relationship with Betty Moitz in the press, I was intrigued, as I imagine most people probably were."

The director-writer, however, did make his intentions very clear for acquiring the story. As per the report, the filmmaker said, "We're always aware of the ways in which our heroes have impacted us during our formative years, but it's rare that we get an authentic glimpse into the events and people who shaped them into these legendary people we celebrate today."

Lawrence Watford added, "We also never get an opportunity to envision them, truly and fully as human beings. So the goal is to introduce us to the variety of people that influenced MLK's life during that time." Meanwhile, Tyler Street Films have earlier backed a few films like Flipped, Catharsis, and the animated short titled Skin Like Mine.

Image: Shutterstock