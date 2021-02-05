Marvel Pledges To Edit 'Immortal Hulk' #43 Future Editions Post Anti-Semitism Allegations

Marvel Comics is getting called out for anti-Semitic art that appeared in this week's Immortal Hulk #43. It featured a page that readers alleged had some anti-semitic visuals and harmful stereotypes. Immortal Hulk artist Joe Bennett recently apologized for the mistakes and Marvel has pledged to edit a panel for future reprints and in current digital versions.

Marvel's statement

On Thursday, a message was sent to Direct Market (comic book store) retailers. In the message, the publisher indicated requests for exchanges of physical copies of the first printing with corrected versions. Marvel’s statement read, "Marvel is correcting and reprinting the main and variant editions of Immortal Hulk #43, originally on sale 2/3. Requests to return for exchange on Immortal Hulk #43 with these corrected versions may be made starting today."

Immortal Hulk's issue

This week’s issue of Immortal Hulk featured a scene in a jewellery shop. In the scene, a man visits the shop to make his purchase with stolen funds. The reflection in the window of the shop had the letter “L” in “Jewellery” omitted appearing as “Jewer” or “Jewery.” A Star of David could also be seen in the window display. The scene turned out to be an anti-Semitism issue which showed that Jewish people were controlling the jewellery industry and were shady merchants who did business with criminals.

Joe Bennett's statement

Joe Bennett owned the mistake and his apology statement read, “I’ve been including references to famous horror directors to pay respects to the genre throughout the series, and in Immortal Hulk #43, I included a nod to David Cronenberg. The misspellings on the window were an honest but terrible mistake – since I was writing backwards, I accidentally spelled both of those words wrong. I have no excuse for how I depicted the Star of David. I failed to understand this troubling and offensive stereotype, and after listening to you all, I now understand my mistake. This was wrong, offensive, and hurtful in many ways. This is a mistake I must own, and I am sorry to everyone who I hurt by this.” He also said, “I am working with Marvel to correct this, and I am using this lesson to reflect on how I approach my stories and my work.”

(Source: CBR)

