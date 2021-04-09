Marvel Releases Zemo's Full Dance From The Falcon And The Winter Soldier On Popular Demand

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is the latest Marvel series on Disney+ Hotstar Premium. The third episode has Daniel Brühl as Baron Helmut Zemo showing his dance moves. Fans were fascinated with the small scene and demanded more of it when Bruhl revealed that only a fraction of the sequence made it to the show. Now, Marvel has dropped a video of Zemo cut.

Marvel releases full Zemo’s dance video from 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

Marvel shared a new video of an in-demand Zemo cut, featuring Daniel Bruhl as the villain showcasing his dance moves. Following his fist-pumping move, Zemo is seen grooving to the music in the nightclub and blending with the people. He even looks around, observes others, and claps. Take a look at the video below.

Marvel Entertainment teased fans who cannot get enough of Zemo’s dance with the new video. They posted a one-hour-long video on their YouTube channel that has the extended Zemo dancing scene playing on loop. The fans did not disappoint the studio as the video has crossed a million views in less than 14 hours of its release. It also has 151k likes and 16k comments. Check out the one-hour dancing Zemo video below.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Daniel Bruhl revealed that it was a long dance sequence. There is more of it, but the makers cut this little moment for the series. His statement ignited the fans as they started the #ReleasetheZemoCut trend on Twitter. Well after the success of Zack Snyder’s Justice League, another fan campaign reached fruition.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode three titled Power Broker have Baron Zemo escaping from prison. He takes Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson and Sebastian Stan as James Buchanan “Bucky” Barns to Madripoor, in search of the source behind the development of the new super-soldier serum. There, they met their old friend and former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Sharon Carter, Emily VanCamp. She takes the three boys to a nightclub and tells them to blend in. While Sam and Bucky go around the club, Zemo took on the dance floor. With it, The Captain America: Civil War villain became a fan-favourite character.

Promo Image Source: Marvel Entertainment on YouTube