Marvel Studios Releases Another 'Loki' Promo Right Before The Release Of The Series: Watch

On June 8, 2021, Marvel Studios took to Instagram and released a new promo of their latest series Loki. The promo revolved around Loki being brought to the court of Time Variance Authority. Upon being asked if he is guilty, he says "Guilty of being the God of mischief? Yes. Guilty of finding all this incredibly tedious? Yes. Guilty of a crime against the sacred timeline? Absolutely not, you have the wrong person."

On June 8, 2021, Marvel Studios released a new Loki promo, right before the day of its premiere. Their post on social media was captioned "Guilty of being the God of Mischief ✅ Marvel Studios’ @OfficialLoki arrives tomorrow with new episodes every Wednesday on @DisneyPlus. #CountdownToLoki." Fans showered the post with comments reiterating how much they were awaiting the show and saying that the show would be amazing.

The show revolves around Loki played by Tom Hiddleston, otherwise known as 'God of Mischief'. The show exists on a different time-variant, where Loki has created another timeline at the beginning of 2012. An alternate version of Loki is brought in by the Time Variance Authority after stealing the Tesseract during the events of Avengers: Endgame. Loki has to choose between being erased from existence or help fix the timeline that he messed up. The show was created by Michael Waldron and is based on Loki by Stan Lee, Larry Lieber, Jack Kirby. The Loki release date was pushed to June 9, 2021, and the show will be releasing episodes weekly, every Wednesday.

Tom Hiddleston plays the title role of Loki in the show. His character is based on the Norse mythological deity of the same name. Owen Wilson stars as Mobius M. Mobius or Agent Mobius in the series, who is an agent from the Time Variance Authority. Gugu Mbatha-Raw will be as Ravonna Renslayer, a judge responsible for Loki's case. Wunmi Mosaku will be playing the role of Hunter B-15, who is a high-ranking hunter with the Time Variance Authority. Apart from this, the show features Sophia Di Martino, Richard E. Grant, Erika Coleman, Sasha Lane, Eugene Cordero. Tara strong will be lending her voice for Miss Minutes on the show.

