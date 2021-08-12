Marvel 'What If…?' Episode 2 To Air On Disney+ Soon; Check Out Release Date & Time

The small screen has officially been taken over by Marvel Cinematic Universe this year with back to back shows like WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and Loki are taking fans by storm on Disney Plus. Now, with Marvel's animation What If...?, fans are in for a unique adventure showcasing a very different MCU than what we're used to, as the show brings a mysterious watcher who reimagines things in a different light. The much-awaited premiere episode showcased the valour Captain Carter as Agent Peggy Carter as she takes the super-soldier serum, becoming Captain Carter in the process.

The audiences now await the new adventure on the horizon with the second episode. But when will the second episode release? Continue reading.

When is What If...? episode 2 release date?

Marvel has recently changed to a midweek release schedule, which is what the new episodes will follow. What If…? episode 2 is to be released on Disney+ on Wednesday, August 18 at 12:01 a.m. PT. and 3:01 a.m. ET. It will join the premiere episode on the streamer before other episodes are release consecutively for the next eight weeks. According to reports, the series has been shortened from 10 episodes to nine because of complications caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is a list of all the episodes with their release dates.

What If… Captain Carter Were the First Avenger: August 11

What If…? episode 2: August 18

What If…? episode 3: August 25

What If…? episode 4: September 1

What If…? episode 5: September 8

What If…? episode 6: September 15

What If…? episode 7: September 22

What If…? episode 8: September 29

What If…? episode 9: October 6

What If…? second episode plot

The first adventure in the series premiere reimagined Peggy Carter as Captain America, as the canon-Founder of SHIELD took the super-soldier serum instead of Steve Rogers. What the viewer can expect from episode 2 might be its focus on T’Challa as Star-Lord. The much-awaited episode, without a doubt, will take the canon, Black Panther, on a journey that is unlike anything we have seen from the King of Wakanda in the MCU. This will also mark the concluding performance of Chadwick Boseman as he will voice T’Challa in four of the nine episodes.

Marvel's What If...? is based on a Marvel comic from the 70s that retells a famous storyline in an alternative reality. The voice cast of the animated series includes Jeffery Wright, the late Chadwick Boseman, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Natalie Portman, Hayley Atwell, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo, Paul Rudd, Sebastian Stan and Taika Waititi.

IMAGE: WHAT IF/INSTA

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.