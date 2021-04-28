Marvel's Ironheart: Everything About The Show That Will Take Iron Man's Legacy Forward

Marvel's Ironheart is one of the several shows that was announced by Marvel Studios during Disney's Investor Meet that went by. And now, as per a report on ScreenRant, the writing process of the Ironheart series is about to begin sometime in May, given that a star and head writer (Chinaka Hodge) for the series has been locked in. Additionally, as per The Hollywood Reporter article, the writers will pen down enough content that will make up for a six-part-long miniseries, with each episode being an hour-long each, similar to the format of the recently-concluded The Falcon And The Winter Soldier and the upcoming Disney+ MCU series, Loki, and not like the format which is going to be followed by the likes of She-Hulk and Ms. Marvel, which are said to comprise of 30-minute-long episodes.

A little about 'Ironhearet' series:

Ironheart, which is going to be frontline by Judas And The Black Messaish star Dominique Thorne, was introduced in 2016 in the comics as Riri Williams, a genius inventor who builds her own Iron Man-type suit and takes up the mantle of Ironheart shortly after Tony Stark dies in the comics. Given her relatability level amongst the millennials, she has become a popular fan-favorite since her debut in the comics. As far as the Ironheart release date is concerned, nothing has been revealed by the makers of the same yet.

On the subject of Ironheart cast, nothing has been revealed on that front either, apart from the casting of Dominique Thorne. More details regarding Marvel's Ironheart will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available. It is believed that since yet another show that will see the technology left behind by Tony Stark play a key role in it, namely Armour Wars, is also a part of the Marvel Studios pipeline, the characters of the two MCU shows can be seen making cameos in each other's mini-universes. However, details regarding further crossover events haven't been revealed by the makers of either of the shows yet. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

A peek into the Instagram handle of Dominique Thorne, the actor who will play Riri Williams/Ironheart in the upcoming show: