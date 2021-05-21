Marvel’s 'M.O.D.O.K.': Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Series

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. is a recently released adult animated stop motion television series. Created by Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt, it shows the egomaniacal super-villain struggling to maintain control of his evil organization after it is bought by a multinational tech company, all while juggling the needs of his demanding family. Know more information about the character and the show.

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. voice cast

The voice cast for Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. has Patton Oswalt (Young Adult) as the titular character George Tarleton. Aimee Garcia (Lucifer) voices the supervillain’s wife, Jodie Tarleton. Ben Schwartz (Sonic the Hedgehog) is his socially awkward 12-year-old son, Lou Tarleton. Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) is the main character’s popular 17-year-old daughter, Melissa Tarleton.

Wendi McLendon-Covey (Bridesmaids) voices Monica Rappaccini, M.O.D.O.K.'s workplace arch-nemesis whom he is forced to work with. Beck Bennet as Austin Van Der Sleet, Jon Daly as Super-Adaptoid, and Sam Richardson as Gary is also part of the animated series. The guest stars on the show are Jonn Hamm as Iron Man, Whoopi Goldberg as the supervillain Poundcakes, Nathan Fillion as superhero Wonder Man, and Bill Hader as The Leader, and Angar the Screamer.

Why does M.O.D.O.K. have a big head?

Created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby for Marvel comics M.O.D.O.K. first appeared in a cameo in Tales of Suspense #93 in 1967 and then had his full feature in the next year. Former Employee of Advanced Idea Mechanics (A.I.M.), George Tarleton, undergoes substantial mutagenic medical experimentation with the aim to increase his intelligence. The test turns out to be a success, but it results in him developing a stunted body and a bizarrely overdeveloped head, placed in the Doomsday Chair.

How to watch Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.?

Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. series is exclusively available for Hulu subscribers. If you haven't subscribed to the streaming platform, you can register your subscription on Hulu and get a free one-month trial which will allow you to view the series. According to the streamers, following your 30-day trial, the regular monthly cost is $5.99/month ($59.99/year) with ads or $11.99/month without ads. Watching the show anywhere else on a pirated site is illegal.

M.O.D.O.K. release date

Marvel's M.O.D.K. has already released on Hulu today, May 21, 2021. The debut season consists of 10 episodes with a run time of 23-25 minutes each episode. The series was produced by Marvel Studios through Marvel Television and Marvel Animation.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM MARVEL'S M.O.D.O.K. SNEAK PEEK CLIP

