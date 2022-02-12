Marvel's 'Moon Knight' New Poster Gives A Look At His Suit, Kevin Feige Says 'he's Brutal'

Marvel's forthcoming Moon Knight is one of the most-anticipated series this year. Recently, in an interview with Empire, Marvel head Kevin Feige has unveiled a new poster of the Disney+ MCU series. The poster shows something which is rare for an MCU hero, it is not that he is covered in ancient Egyptian bandages, but his knuckles which has his crescent moon-shaped weapons. Those weapons have dark red blood streaks.

Moon Knight new poster unveiled

Embrace the chaos. #MoonKnight is here to shake up the MCU, and he’s on the cover of Empire's new issue – with brand new Oscar Isaac and Kevin Feige interviews, world-exclusive new images, and much more. On sale Thurs 17 Feb.



READ MORE: https://t.co/E5s7iXmvzU pic.twitter.com/CRLgroXTpZ — Empire Magazine (@empiremagazine) February 11, 2022

The forthcoming series features Oscar Issac as the nocturnal vigilante with dissociative identity disorder and a penchant for Egyptology. The Moon Knight aka Steven Grant aka Marc Spector is 'brutal' says Kevin Feige to Empire. He said that there are moments when Moon Knight is wailing on another character and it is 'loud and brutal'. Feige added that the 'knee-jerk reaction is 'We're gonna pull back on this right? No, we're not pulling back'. He calls it a tonal shift and that is a different thing.

According to Empire, Moon Knight's bloodied fists and his power-set is linked to a bird-skulled Egyptian deity known as Khonshu. It also shows that looks set to deal sensitively with its central character's mental health condition. Isaac admits that it is 'risky' as he is an 'obscure hero' and the things they are dealing with are 'very different'. Since it is a limited series and not a film, the pressure is not there to make sure the opening weekend is 'massive'. Isaac thinks this has given them the chance to take 'more risks' and to 'bring that experimental quality on a huge scale'.

Earlier, Marvel also unveiled a teaser of the upcoming series. The teaser saw Oscar Isaac dealing with his battles with his alter-ego. One could see him looking at the mirror in shock, shouting and running in panic. The snippet further sees him turn into the Moon Knight. The highlight of the clip was Moon Knight beating up someone brutally. In the final glimpse, Ethan Hawke, playing the lead antagonist is seen as he fiercely says, "There's chaos in you." Moon Knight, aka Marc Spector, is a former CIA agent, who is saved by the Moon God Khonshu during a mission. He later becomes the human avatar of the Egyptian deity on Earth. Moon Knight is one of the most fierce superheroes of Marvel.

Moon Knight has been created by Jeremy Slater. It has been penned by beau DeMayo, Danielle Iman, and Alex Meenahan. It will consist of six episodes. The first four have been helmed by Mohamed Diab, while the other two by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

Image: Twitter/@marvel_n3ws