Last Updated:

Marvel's 'Moon Knight' New Poster Gives A Look At His Suit, Kevin Feige Says 'he's Brutal'

In an interview with Empire, Marvel head Kevin Feige has unveiled a new poster of the Disney+ MCU series, 'Moon Knight'. Check out the poster below.

Written By
Vibhuti Sanchala
marvel

Image: Twitter/@marvel_n3ws


Marvel's forthcoming Moon Knight is one of the most-anticipated series this year. Recently, in an interview with Empire, Marvel head Kevin Feige has unveiled a new poster of the Disney+ MCU series. The poster shows something which is rare for an MCU hero, it is not that he is covered in ancient Egyptian bandages, but his knuckles which has his crescent moon-shaped weapons. Those weapons have dark red blood streaks. 

Moon Knight new poster unveiled

The forthcoming series features Oscar Issac as the nocturnal vigilante with dissociative identity disorder and a penchant for Egyptology. The Moon Knight aka Steven Grant aka Marc Spector is 'brutal' says Kevin Feige to Empire. He said that there are moments when Moon Knight is wailing on another character and it is 'loud and brutal'. Feige added that the 'knee-jerk reaction is 'We're gonna pull back on this right? No, we're not pulling back'. He calls it a tonal shift and that is a different thing. 

According to Empire, Moon Knight's bloodied fists and his power-set is linked to a bird-skulled Egyptian deity known as Khonshu. It also shows that looks set to deal sensitively with its central character's mental health condition. Isaac admits that it is 'risky' as he is an 'obscure hero' and the things they are dealing with are 'very different'. Since it is a limited series and not a film, the pressure is not there to make sure the opening weekend is 'massive'. Isaac thinks this has given them the chance to take 'more risks' and to 'bring that experimental quality on a huge scale'. 

READ | DC vs Marvel: Netizens divided between 'Moon Knight vs Batman' as they await big clash

Earlier, Marvel also unveiled a teaser of the upcoming series. The teaser saw Oscar Isaac dealing with his battles with his alter-ego. One could see him looking at the mirror in shock, shouting and running in panic. The snippet further sees him turn into the Moon Knight. The highlight of the clip was Moon Knight beating up someone brutally. In the final glimpse, Ethan Hawke, playing the lead antagonist is seen as he fiercely says, "There's chaos in you." Moon Knight, aka Marc Spector, is a former CIA agent, who is saved by the Moon God Khonshu during a mission. He later becomes the human avatar of the Egyptian deity on Earth. Moon Knight is one of the most fierce superheroes of Marvel. 

READ | Marvel's 'Moon Knight' actor Gaspard Ulliel passes away at 37 after skiing accident

Moon Knight has been created by Jeremy Slater. It has been penned by beau DeMayo, Danielle Iman, and Alex Meenahan. It will consist of six episodes. The first four have been helmed by Mohamed Diab, while the other two by Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead.

READ | 'Moon Knight' actor Gaspard Ulliel dead at 37: Hollywood & French fraternity pay tribute

Image: Twitter/@marvel_n3ws

READ | Marvel's 'Moon Knight' trailer receives massive response, garners 75 mn views in 24 hours
READ | 'Mortal Kombat 2' gets greenlight from Warner Bros, 'Moon Knight' writer gets on board

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: marvel, Moon Knight, kevin feige
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND