Masaba Gupta Calls Out Netizen For Distasteful Comment On Her Looks; 'Let's Be Clear..'

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta recently slammed an Instagram user for their distasteful remark about her looks. She shared the screenshot of the negative comment seemingly made on one of her posts, which mentioned it was an 'irony' for Masaba to be in the fashion and entertainment industry, as she 'looked so bad'. Slamming the netizen with her witty response, Masaba mentioned the amount of talent it takes to carve a place in the industry, with her face being just a 'pretty bonus' to it.

Masaba Gupta calls out a netizen for their distasteful comment on her looks

Taking to her Instagram story on Wednesday, July 13, Masaba shared the screenshot without disclosing the user's identity. The person had written, "You look so bad..it's an irony that you are in the fashion and entertainment industry." Reacting to the harsh judgement about her, Masaba wrote, "That's cute. Let's be clear being in any industry has to do with talent. Crazy hard work. Wild discipline. Yes? Yes."

She added, "As for my face, that's just a pretty bonus (as is my mind that is as sharp as a knife and your b******* wouldn't get past it even if you tried)." Take a look.

This isn't the first time Masaba has been the target of such negative comments. Back in 2017, she came out in support of a ban on firecrackers by the Supreme Court. After facing immense criticism for doing so, Masaba shared a long post on Instagram, an excerpt from which read, "By calling me names like ‘b****** child’ or ‘illegitimate west Indian’ it only makes my chest swell with pride. I’m the illegitimate product of two of the most legitimate personalities you’ll find & I’ve made the best life, both personally and professionally... out of which I’m proud of.”

She also mentioned, "My legitimacy comes from the work I do and what my contribution to society has been. And you can try but you will not be able to raise a single finger on either of the two."

On the work front, Masaba is gearing up for the release of Masaba Masaba season two. Directed by Sonam Nair, the Netflix project is slated to premiere on July 29.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/@MASABAGUPTA