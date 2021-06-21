Masaba Gupta Discloses How She Rehearses Her Lines For 'Masaba Masaba' In Unseen BTS Video

Masaba Gupta is ready for the release of her show Masaba Masaba season 2. The fashion designer and daughter of actor Neena Gupta received a positive response for the first season of the series. Recently, the designer took to her Instagram handle to share an unseen behind-the-scenes video showing how she rehearses her dialogues.

In the video shared on her Instagram Story, Masaba looked intently as she appeared lost in her thoughts. She chose to dress in a long-sleeved black top and a long cream skirt with flowers printed on it. She styled it with a heavily decorated neckpiece. She wrote, "This is how I rehearse my lines in my head" and added laughing emojis.

Masaba Gupta reveals how she rehearses her lines for Masaba Masaba season 2

Masaba Masaba focuses on the life of the fashion designer. The Netflix show explores Masaba's love life and career. Her mother Neena Gupta plays one of the main characters in the fictional series. While Masaba and Neena play themselves in the show, the story is actually entirely fictional.

The second season of the show was renewed on March 3, 2021, as a part of Netflix's "Ab Menu Mein Sab New" campaign. Masaba shared the news on her Instagram handle and told fans to expect more fun in the latest season. "Are you ready for another sneak peek into my crazy life? Masaba Masaba Season 2 coming soon on @netflix_in", she wrote.

Masaba Gupta announces the second season of Masaba Masaba

In the past, Masaba has shared many BTS pictures and videos with fans about many of the popular scenes shown in the show. One of the sequences included the memorable boat scene shown in the first season. She informed fans that the scene was shot over a period of two nights. In the video shared by the designer, the crew and the main cast looked exhausted. Masaba was dressed in a white suit as shown in the episode.

Masaba Gupta shares BTS pictures from the boat scene in Masaba Masaba

Masaba Masaba's first season featured many renowned cast members. Satyadeep Mishra, Neil Bhoopalam, Smaran Sahu, Rytasha Rathore, Suchitra Pillai, Nayan Shukla and many others played prominent roles in the series. Many Bollywood celebs also made cameo appearances in the show next to Masaba and Neena Gupta. Kiara Advani, Mithila Palkar, Shibani Dandekar, Farah Khan, Malavika Mohanan were some of the celebrities who featured in the show.

Image: Masaba Gupta's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.