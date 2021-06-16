Masaba Gupta Shares Photos From A 'Masaba' Themed Party; Says, 'It Has Made My Day'

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta is over the moon after a client hosted a "Masaba" themed party. The ace designer and daughter of actor Neena Gupta, Masaba launched her own fashion brand House of Masaba in 2009 right after she graduated. She has collaborated with several cosmetic brands as well to launch signature series of lipsticks and more.

Masaba Gupta's Instagram story about "Masaba" themed party

Masaba Gupta took to Instagram to share a series of photos of a party that had a "Masaba" theme. The theme is titled so because the members present at the party were wearing clothes from the Indian collection of Masaba's fashion brand "House of Masaba". From her story, it can be inferred that the party took place in Dubai.

She said that the news of a "Masaba" themed party has made her day. In the second story, she expressed what she aspired the brand to be when she first started. She said that she and her team want to be "a mood, a lifestyle and a steady part" of all the celebrations in the lives of the people who get in touch with the brand.

She tagged the Vesimi, a clothing curation portal headed by Atinirmal G Pagarani and thanked them for their support for making it happen. She also expressed her gratitude towards her team at the "House of Masaba" for getting the work done efficiently.

A look at Masaba Gupta's latest news

Masaba Gupta made her acting debut with the biographical drama show Masaba Masaba which premiered on Netflix in 2020. Her mother Neena Gupta took up the role in the series as herself. The 6-episode series is a scripted serialization of Masaba's personal, professional and love life. The mother-daughter duo plays a fictionalised version of themselves. Prior to her stories about the "Masaba" themed party by a family in Dubai, Masaba posted a couple of cryptic stories on Instagram hinting at something new and different is on its way. She posted a close-up selfie of herself which was followed by a behind the scenes preparation of her costume and makeup.

