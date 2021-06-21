Masaba Gupta Shares Update On 'Masaba Masaba' Season 2, Cast Readings To Begin This Week

Masaba Gupta has been in the news for talking about and promoting her mother Neena Gupta's autobiography Sach Kahun Toh. The fashion designer turned actor recently took to her Instagram handle and shared some exciting news about the upcoming season of her Netflix series titled Masaba Masaba. Gupta informed her fans and followers about the cast readings and also added a few casting call details in reference to her biographical drama show.

Masaba Masaba season 2 details

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta took to her Instagram handle earlier today and shared some news about the upcoming season of her Netflix drama series titled Masaba Masaba. She added that this is their fourth attempt at restarting the shoot amidst the pandemic and if things go as planned, the cast readings would start next week. Masaba also mentioned that the shoot of the series will kickstart in the next few weeks as well if everything goes as per plan. The actor posted a picture of the script in her Instagram story as well.

Along with the news of the shoot hopefully restarting soon, Masaba also shared a casting call for her drama series. It stated that the makers are looking for young girls between the ages of 11-18, and the theme is to highlight body positivity. Masaba Masaba on Netflix stars Masaba Gupta and her mother, Neena Gupta, playing themselves.

Masaba Gupta's works

Masaba Masaba is an Indian biographical drama streaming television series based on the life of Masaba Gupta. It is written and directed by Sonam Nair and is produced by Ashvini Yardi's Viniyard Films. The first season of the Netflix show consisted of six episodes and earned mostly positive responses from the viewers. Masaba Gupta made her acting debut with the biographical drama show, which premiered on Netflix in 2020. The 6-episode series is a scripted serialization of Masaba's personal, professional, and love life. Masaba Gupta is a famous fashion designer with her own label named House of Masaba. She also appeared as a judge on MTV Supermodel of the Year in 2019. Gupta has been credited as the first Indian designer to do a fashion show via Instagram as well.

IMAGE - MASABA GUPTA'S INSTAGRAM ACCOUNT

