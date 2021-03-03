Masaba Gupta's Much-acclaimed Show 'Masaba Masaba' Gets A Sequel | Read Details

Streaming giant Netflix has announced a long list of new shows and films on March 3. Among them is Masaba Gupta’s much-awaited series Masaba Masaba 2. The actor also took to her Instagram handle to share a picture and reveal details about the same.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Masaba Gupta went on to make some serious revealing about her much-acclaimed show Masaba Masaba as it is scheduled for season 2. The actor shared a picture of herself where she looks truly stunning. In the picture, Masaba can be seen striking a pose like a boss. She donned a pale beige t-shirt along with a short checkered skirt. The actor opted for a curly bun hairdo, well-done brows, blush pink highlighter and bold lips.

Along with the picture, the actor also went on to reveal details about her show. She wrote, “Are you ready for another sneak peek into my crazy life? Masaba Masaba Season 2 coming soon on @netflix_in – and this time it’s even more fun”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Masaba Gupta shared the post online, fans went all out to comment on all things happy and nice. Some of the users commented on how excited they are, while some went on to congratulate the actor for season 2 of the show. One of the users wrote, “yay! I am so happy. Cannot wait”. Another one wrote, “finally! Have been waiting for this since forever”. Check out a few comments below.

About Masaba Gupta's show

The much-acclaimed series is based on the real-life moments of Masaba Gupta's life and follows her unique background, the diverse worlds she surrounds in family and fashion, and her journey back to the dating world. Actor Neena Gupta and Satyadeep Misra also played an important role in the much-acclaimed series. Directed by Sonam Nair, Masaba Masaba also features Rytasha Rathore, Neil Bhoopalam, and Smaran Sahu. Ashvini Yardi is the showrunner of the series produced by Viniyard Films. The first season garnered heaps of praise and likes from netizens.

