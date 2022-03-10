Masaba Recalls Life-changing Comment By A Man Telling Her 'she Is Doing Fashion For Fun'

Indian Fashion designer, Masaba Gupta is known for her own label, called House Of Masaba. She is the only daughter of a famous cricketer Sir Vivian Richards and Neena Gupta. She is counted as one of the most successful fashion designers in India. Masaba is also a part for Netflix's web series which is a scripted version of the life of Masaba Gupta, featuring her family, her love life and her career as a fashion designer. Well, in a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Masaba Gupta opened up about the struggles she had to face to achieve all she has today.

Masaba Gupta talks about her life-changing experience

Masaba revealed a life-changing comment by a man which made her what she is today. She stated that till 2019 she raised her first round of investment when she invested as a company. Masaba told that now her company raises money too but, she just thinks that 'the first time that it happened and that was 10 years after I had launched my label is when people finally stood up and took notice'. She said that a man commented on Masaba that she is 'doing fashion just for fun'. She continued that this comment led her to where she is today as she picks up all the things that people tell her.

Masaba on being bullied at school

Speaking on her slightly dark complexion, Masaba revealed that she picked up her mother's foundation one day, tried it and made herself look lighter. She stated that as the foundation's shade was lighter than her tone, everybody noticed it. The actor even spoke about being bullied in school stating that it happens in schools, colleges but only the person who is being bullied really knows what they are going through when they are being bullied.

Recently, she penned a heartfelt note for her father, Vivian Richards for defying all odds and becoming a force to reckon with. She penned, "I’d like to think I’ve picked up some of most powerful qualities from my parents. My father is Unrelenting, focused, has lived his life in the pursuit of greatness, defied the odds, turned around his fate and spent his whole life to become a mental & physical force to reckon with. ‘All you got is yourself ’ - I cannot explain how true this last line is & I see it come to life every single day as I set out in my pursuit to be even half as great as you - mentally & physically. Happy 70th birthday papa!"

Image: Instagram/@masabagupta