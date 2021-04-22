Masked Singer Eliminations: Crab And Seashells Eliminated From The Show, Identity Revealed

The April 21 episode of The Masked singer featured a double elimination, removing two competitors from the show. The two-hour-long episode also revealed the identity of two masked celebrities. Moreover, the episode was joined by actor/singer Rita Wilson, who joined the judges' Ken Jeong, Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke. Read ahead to know more about the episode’s details.

Masked Singer Eliminations: Crab & Seashell eliminated

Rita Wilson joined the panellists on their quest to help investigators and this week featured a food delivery clue, an edible item brought to the stage. The first contestant was Piglet clue was a pirate ship themed package, Piglet, who spoke of the rough seas he encountered years ago. The blow led him to move back to his parents and while reeling he attended church and was convinced a priest had a vision about him, which persuaded him to change.

He said he packed his stuff and changed course to LA. The second contestant was Robopine who revealed that he has lifted spirits since he has been suffering from a bout of depression. The third one was Chameleon and Rita Wilson and he left the clue that he got to meet his idol at a radio station where they ended up working together and became friends.

The fourth was wild card contestant Yeti who shared that his self-centred ways sabotaged his career and after experiencing an avalanche of success, his ego caused tons of chaos and it all blew up. The Russian dolls were next who left a clue that there was a group who felt abandoned, further added that they were on top of the world but soon they realized they were alone. Crab on Masked singer and Seashell came next as the sixth and seventh contestant respectively, followed by Black Swan as the eighth contestants.

As the elimination round neared, Crab on Masked Singer was the first contestant to be called out. While the judges gave their opinions, it turned out to be the only and only king of R&B, Bobby Brown. The second eliminator was the Masked Singer's Seashell, who later revealed to be Tamera Mowry.

(Image source: Still from the show The Masked Singer)