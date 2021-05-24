'Master Of None' Season 1 Recap: All That Happened In Dev's Personal Life And Relationship

American comedy-drama TV series Master of None released the first season on Netflix in 2015. Created by Aziz Ansari and Alan Yang, the series won three Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe for Outstanding Writing For Comedy Series. Soon, makers dropped the second season of the show in 2017, followed by the third season in 2021.

Here’s a quick recap of the first season of the show. Master of None season 1 plot follows the life of Dev, living in New York City, and his character goes from an apathetic actor to a more engaged person troubled by the relationship of his parents, friends and girlfriends.

Here's Master of None Season 1 recap

Master of None Season 1 plot for the first episode follows Dev’s one nightstand. This leads to him thinking about the fact if he ever needs children, but one round of babysitting a friend’s kid brings him back to reality and realizes he does not need any. The second episode is one of the best episodes of the series where Dev and Brian meet their parents in an attempt to know about their father’s experience of growing up overseas.

The third episode of the show is where Dev finds the potential to have met the love of his life. He takes an attractive woman to a concert which turns out to be a disaster. After the horrible date, he bumps into Rachel, the woman from his one-night stand date and realizes they have a spark. In the fourth episode, Dev’s character as a brown actor goes through turmoil. He faces typecasting and fights with his friends for a tiny, bad role and after being exposed to racism, he ends up being cast a lead in a sitcom.

The fifth episode focuses on Dev’s career success and he lands a small part in a major action movie. He hooks up with a food critic but is caught by her husband, which leads to him saving their marriage. The sixth episode is when Dev’s love life takes a huge turn and he considers being in a relationship with Rachel. The seventh episode is when Dev speaks up for something that’s sexist, and it speaks a lot for his character. The eighth and the ninth episodes follow Rachel and Dev’s relationship as they meet Rachels’ grandmother and move in together. However, in the tenth episode, the couple separate due to differences and Dev’s movie career falls apart too.

