'Master Of None' Season 2 Recap - The Story So Far Before You Start Season 3

It's been a long time since fans saw the second season of the American comedy-drama television series, Master Of None, four years ago. Season 3 of the show recently released on May 23, however, the show is a little different compared to the first two seasons. Rather than focusing on Dev, Season 3 follows the story of Denise and her partner Alicia, as they navigate their new relationship and their struggles to conceive. Lena Waithe and Naomi Ackie, join the Master of None season 3 cast, as couple Denise and Alicia respectively.

The new season, titled “Moments in Love,” was co-written by Waithe and Ansari and was inspired by a friend who was a sperm donor for a lesbian couple. Season 3 marks a departure from the first two seasons. However, fans do still need a Master Of None season 2 recap before diving in. Here’s everything important to remember -

Master Of None season 2 recap

Master Of None season 2 plot - Dev's love life and "Clash Of The Cupcakes"

With the end of season 1, struggling actor Dev (Aziz Ansari) and Rachel’s (Noël Wells) relationship came to an end as well, ensuing in the latter moving to Tokyo. Still hung up on Rachel, Dev hops on a plane to Italy for his own adventure. Season 2 then picks up with Dev, who has been living in Modena, Italy, for three months working at a pasta shop. He has a crush on his boss’ daughter, Francesca (Alessandra Mastronardi), but she’s already in love with someone else.

Dev continues to cling to his hopes of getting back with Rachel, but a visit from his friend Arnold convinces him to stop texting her and return home. Dev then says goodbye to Francesca, and arrives back in New York City where he books a job hosting the baking competition show Clash of the Cupcakes. He also tries to get back into the NYC dating scene, but his dates don't quite work out.

Francesca soon arrives in New York with her boyfriend Pino on a business trip, and Dev's love life gets better. The two go out several times with Dev eventually falling in love with Francesca. He then finds out she's engaged to Pino. Dev then turns down the network's, seven-season contract as a host of Clash of the Cupcakes. Instead, he pitches a food travel show for him and Jeff titled "BFF: Best Food Friends", where they would travel together and immerse themselves in different cultures.

Master Of None season 2 plot - The conclusion

The studio gives a go-ahead for the project however, it quickly falls apart when Dev discovers several women on set were sexually harassed by Jeff. When Dev and Jeff go on Raven Live, a talk show hosted by Raven-Symoné, she confronts them about the allegations. Dev messes up while presenting his statement and ends up unintentionally condoning Jeff’s behavior.

On the other hand, Dev and Francesca get close. She vents about her fiancé and Dev eventually admits he loves her, and Francesca reveals she feels the same way. The season 2 finale then sees Dev running into Rachel in NYC again, however, they part ways and Dev ends up with Francesca. Francesca decides not to go back home with Pino, and the season ends with her in bed beside Dev, without her engagement ring.

Master of None Season 3

What Happens To Denise In Master of None Season 2?

Dev’s friend Denise mostly appears in Season 2’s "Thanksgiving" episode. Fans see Denise at 12 years old, when she realizes she is attracted to women. Four years later, she comes out to Dev. When Denise comes out to her mom Catherine, she doesn't take the news well.

Denise brings her girlfriend Michelle to Thanksgiving, which annoys Catherine, initially, however, she eventually has a change of heart. The Master Of None season 3 cast, tells us that Denise did not end up with Michelle, however, the Thanksgiving episode is an important part of the character's backstory for season 3.

Image - Still from Master of None season 3 trailer

