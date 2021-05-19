'Master Of None Season 3 Sounds Like A Terrible Idea On Paper': Aziz Ansari

Actor Aziz Ansari is concerned about the third season of his Netflix series Master of None Season 3. The comedian, who directed the series and co-wrote all the episodes with Lena Waithe, is not satisfied with the new series scheduled to release on May 23, 2021. The show is returning to the OTT platform with a brand new season titled Master of None Presents: Moments in Love after four years since the finale episode of the second season.

In a new video, sharing behind-the-scenes of the new season, titled Master of None S3 | A Special Look: The Making of Season 3 the director called the idea of the series "terrible". "On paper, everything sounds like a terrible idea. Oh, I’m not going to be in the show anymore! We’re going to hold on (to) them doing laundry for three minutes! It was a little bit scary because it’s not what we had done before.", he explained.

The new season will focus on the life of a gay couple with the focus on Lena Waithe's character Denise and her wife Alicia played by actor Naomi Ackie. Ansari expressed that his concern vanished when two females started reading the story. He said, "The first time we read it where it wasn’t just me reading with Lena but another woman reading with her, it was just like, ‘Woah, this is going to work. This is going to be cool.'"

According to a report by Vulture, Aziz Ansari was unsure about the third season of Master Of None. During an interview in 2017, he said that he would take a long break before deciding to create season 3 as he needed to change some aspects of his life like getting married or having a child. As the first two seasons focused on Ansari's character, Dev Shah, the director said that he was not sure about his character anymore. He added that he did not feel creative enough about his character.

Master Of None Season 3 will focus on the love life of Denise and Alicia, played by Lena Waithe and Naomi Ackie. Aziz Ansari's character would make a few appearances in the series. The series will consist of five episodes which are directed by Aziz Ansari and co-written by Ansari and Lena Waithe. Master Of None Season 3 will be available to watch on Netflix on May 23, 2021.

Image: Still from Master Of None

