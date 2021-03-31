Masterchef Australia's Mehigan Posts Pic With Matt & George, Fans Call Them '3 Musketeers'

Masterchef Australia fans took a major trip down memory lane. Chef Gary Mehigan took to Instagram and shared a major throwback while being a judge on the cooking reality show. Apart from Gary, even his fans got quite emotional over his Instagram throwback post.

Masterchef Australia judge Gary Mehigan posts major throwback

Masterchef Australia was one of the most loved cooking reality shows. The Masterchef franchise has since then been expanded to various countries and has seen countless versions. Now, Masterchef Australia’s former judge Gary Mehigan posted a major throwback.

In the throwback, Chef Gary Mehigan posed along with fellow Masterchef Australia judges Matt Preston and George Calombaris. The trio went on to judge the show cooking reality show for several seasons. In the picture, the three judges seem to be posing while sitting in a boat. Along with the picture, Gary Mehigan wrote, “So much younger”. Take a look at Gary Mehigan’s throwback post here.

Gary Mehigan’s post got an immense response from his fans. Many Masterchef Australia fans even got emotional over this major throwback. One fan wrote, “You were the best together. Can’t watch the show anymore”. Another fan wrote, “Miss you guys!”. Many fans even pointed out how Masterchef Australia commented how the show is not the same without them.

Gary Mehigan misses Jaipur, posts throwback

Chef Gary Mehigan often travels across the globe and experiments with local cuisines. The former Masterchef Australia judge has also hosted many cooking and traveling shows over the years. A few days ago, Gary posted a throwback picture from his India tour. In this post, Gary shared a picture of himself cooking in Jaipur on a building’s rooftop.

The picture shows Gary cooking right in front of Jaipur’s Hawa Mahal. While talking about this picture, the former Masterchef Australia judge wrote, “Nice light huh. When will I see you again Jaipur?”. He further continued and added, “A moment in time that I don’t think I ever took for granted but I truly miss”. Along with the caption, he also added the hashtags, “#lovetotravel #jaipur #india #loveindia #mastersoftaste #rajasthan”. The picture was also loved by his fans and followers. Take a look at Gary Mehigan’s Instagram post below.

Image Credit: Gary Mehigan Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.