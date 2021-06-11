'Masters Of The Universe: Revelation' Trailer Drops, Fans Love The Nostalgia Element

On June 10, 2021, Netflix released the latest He-Man trailer for the series Masters of the Universe: Revelation. While it has not been long since the trailer has released, fans already seem to be taken by nostalgia as they watch the trailer. Most of them tweeted about how the trailer took them back to the 90s. Ever since the release of its trailer, fans admit tearing up because of nostalgia. Some even said that Netflix's He-Man series was going to be one of the most epic series of 2021. Fans seem to be ready to meet the new He-Man and Skeletor.

Desis' reaction to the trailer

One of the tweets read "To see He-Man smiling mid-fight as if he is taunting the bad guy like "you are nothing, you piece of sh**" gave me literal goosebumps...(Tears of joy)." They even went on to thank Kevin Smith who was the creator of the series. Apart from this, most tweets also spoke about how they only read the comics but the trailer for the series looked "Pretty cool"

About Masters of the Universe: Revelation

On December 18, 2019, Netflix announced that they were planning on working on the project. Masters of the Universe: Revelation is being created by Kevin Smith, and the series is based on Masters of the Universe by Mattel. The show is being written by Kevin Smith, Eric Carrasco, Tim Sheridan, Diya Mishra, and Marc Bernardin, while the music for the show is being scored by Bear McCreary.The series is set to be released in two parts, with part one expected to release on Netflix on July 23, 2021.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation cast

The Series stars Chris Wood as Prince Adam, and He-Man, while Mark Hamill plays Skeletor, and Sarah Michelle Gellar plays Teela. Apart from this, you will see Liam Cunningham as Man-At-Arms, and Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn. The show also stars Diedrich Bader, Alicia Silverstone, Stephen Root, and Griffin Newman in notable roles. Harley Quinn Smith, Kevin Michael Richardson, and Alan Oppenheimer will also be seen in the series

IMAGE CREDITS: A STILL FROM MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVELATION, AND TWITTER

