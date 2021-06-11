Masters Of The Universe: Revelation Trailer Sees He-Man And Skeletor Colliding Once Again

OTT giant Netflix has finally released the first official trailer of Masters of the Universe: Revelation on Thursday, June 10. As a part of the streaming service’s Geeked Week, the Masters of the Universe: Revelation trailer gives an intimate look at Kevin Smith’s revival of He-Man. The upcoming animated superhero fantasy show isn’t a reboot of the classic cartoon. Instead, the series is a continuation to the plot of the original show that ended back in 1985.

Masters of the Universe: Revelation trailer

Masters of the Universe: Revelation trailer bears an uncanny similarity to its original 1980’s series titled, He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. However, the sequel is set after an epic battle between He-Man and the main antagonist Skeletor. The footage of the Masters of the Universe: Revelation trailer aptly showcases the intense clash between the animated figures. It also includes a quick look at He-Man riding the Battle Cat. Watch the Masters of the Universe: Revelation trailer below:

In addition to the highly anticipated trailer, the makers of the show have also announced a new special titled Revelations: The Masters of the Universe Revelation Aftershow. Talking about the special Aftershow, it is going to be a 25-minute episode hosted by the makers of the animated superhero series. The special will also debut on the streaming platform on the same day of Masters of the Universe: Revelation’s release.

About the show, Masters of the Universe: Revelation

Masters of the Universe: Revelation voice cast includes Chris Wood as the main protagonist He-Man, Mark Hamill as the antagonist Skeletor, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Lena Headey, Alicia Silverstone and more. Set after the final battle between He-Man and Skeletor, the upcoming show also tells the tale of Teela, a former captain of the guard of Castle Grayskull who, after the destruction of Eternia, seeks out the missing Sword of Power to prevent the end of the universe. Masters of the Universe: Revelation will be released in two parts. Of which part one will hit the streaming service on July 23, this year. The part one of the series includes five episodes.

