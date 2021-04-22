'Match Me If You Can' Cast: A List Of All Eight Contestants On This Dating Reality Show

MTV’s recently launched unconventional reality mini-series, Match Me If You Can has created a massive buzz amongst audiences. The plot of the show sees eight-well know stars from other reality shows under one roof to figure if they can catch feelings for each other and if they are ready for each other. The show premiered on April 21. Here, we have curated the entire list of contestants and Match Me If You Can cast details.

Match Me If You Can cast/ contestant list

Harry Jowsey

Harry Jowsey is an Australian reality star and influence. Back in 2019, Harry joined Netflix’s reality show Too Hot To Handle, a show that became an obsession amongst fans. Harry Jowsey shot to fame with Too Hot To Handle.

Ashley Mitchell

Ashely Mitchell rose to fame with her stint in the show The Challenge: Double Agents. On the show, Ashley made headlines for her brief romance with Fessy Shafaat. Although she lost her first elimination battle on the show, her return was made possible when Survivor Natalie Anderson had to eliminate herself, following the news of her pregnancy.

Eric Bigger

Eric Bigger created headiness for openly supporting The Bachelor host Chris Harrison. Amidst the ongoing debate if Chris should be removed from his position, post being embroiled in a controversy. Eric as per Meaww, said that the host must have messed up but he is just another human being.

Onyeka Ehie

Onyeka Ehie is a Bachelor Alum too. The Nigerian personality is a realtor, locator, and an Instagram influencer too. She recently made news for supporting Colton Underwood when he came out as gay.

Natalie Negrotti

Natalie Negrotti shot to fame for her stint in Big Brother. Her gaming strategies helped her gain one of the top spots in the show. Now, Natalie has joined Match Me If You Can to find a way to use her strategies to find love.

Kyra Green

Kyra Green created quite a stir when she appeared on the show Love Island. She became a meme fest for dumping Cashel Barnett over Eric Hall. However, she regretted her decision and met Cashel offsets to rectify it. However, their relationship did not last long.

Joey Sasso

Joey Sasso was the winner of The Circle season 1. He dated Miranda Bissonnette in the past. However, the duo called it quits for each other soon.

Kylie Smith

Kylie Smith was previously a part of the how ‘Are You The One?’. For the unversed, even the previous show she featured in was a dating show that used an algorithm to match individuals with their perfect match. Apart from this, Kylie also owns her own YouTube channel as well.

(Promo Image Souce: Harry Jowsey, Ashley Mitchell & Eric Bigger Instagram)