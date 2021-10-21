'Matsya Kaand' Teaser Out: Ravi Dubey Turns Conman In The Upcoming Crime Thriller

The makers of the crime thriller series Matsya Kaand dropped the teaser of the show on October 21. The show is set to release on the OTT platform MX player and stars Ravi Dubey in the lead role alongside Piyush Mishra, Ravi Kishan, Zoya Afroz, and Rajesh Sharma. Watch the teaser here.

Matsya Kaand teaser out now:

The teaser of the show gives the audience a glimpse into the dark side of theft, conning, guns and more. The teaser however did not reveal the face of any character but there were two dialogues in the teaser. A man is heard saying, "Qaatil nahi, kalakaar hoon main," while another mysterious man says, "Chor chori karta hain, who kaand kar gaya." Lead actor Ravi Dubey took to his Instagram and shared the teaser of the show. As he shared the teaser he wrote, "EK BADA KAAND HONE WAALA HAI! #Matsya Kaand, coming soon." Take a look at the teaser here:

Ravi Dubey had made his acting debut through DD National television show Stree... Teri Kahaani, which was produced by actors Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu. Dubey then featured opposite Aishwarya Sakhuja for Sony Entertainment Television's romantic/drama show Saas Bina Sasural, in which he portrayed the male lead role of Tej Prakash Chaturvedi. He then became a household name for his role of Siddharth "Sid" Khurana in the serial Jamai Raja opposite Nia Sharma. He made his debut into the digital space alongside Nia Sharma with the web series Jamai 2.0, which is a reboot of his Zee TV show Jamai Raja.

Image: Instagram/@mxplayer