Matt James Of 'The Bachelor' Speaks Out About Vulnerable Reunion With Estranged Dad

Matt James, who is the star of the first-ever Black Bachelor on ABC channel, took to his Twitter handle to share a series of tweets with his fans regarding the issues that he addressed with his estranged father in the recent episode of The Bachelor.

Matt James Addresses his issues with his father on The Bachelor

The recent episode of The Bachelor that aired on March 8 showcased an emotional reunion between Matt and his father. Matt James's father Manny James arrived at the dating reality show to sit down with his son to talk about the 29-year-old reality stars tough upbringing. For the uninitiated, Matt James was raised by his mom while his father remained absent for most of his childhood.

Some fo the conversations that were showcased in the episode had the father and son sit down to have a heart to heart conversation. Matt James admitted that he has had a fear of commitment and long term relationships after seeing with his own eyes the failure of the relationship his mom had with his dad. The star said he wants to move on from the fear and addressing those demons is the only way to do it.

Matt James's father apologized for his misdeeds to his son and also said that he regrets cheating on his wife and admitted that he shouldn't have done it in the first place. James accepted his father's apology and the two ended the conversation with Manny saying that he would love to help James with his relationships and he only wants to see his son happy.

Addressing the same, Matt posted a series of tweets on his Twitter in which he shared that the conversation that he had with his dad that was showcased to the world was really tough and hard for him. He also added that the fans should watch the conversation with a lot of nuance and care as there is a lot of backstories to understand where this conversation stems from. Read Matt James's tweets below:

Tonight’s convo with my dad was hard to experience, and it’s just as hard to watch all this time later, especially knowing the world is watching with me. — Matt James (@mattjames919) March 9, 2021

I just wanted to say that too often, we see dangerous stereotypes and negative depictions of Black fathers in media. And they have consequences when presented without context https://t.co/658oxEKuxo — Matt James (@mattjames919) March 9, 2021

All I hope is that people watch that conversation with nuance, care, and also an understanding that there are real systemic issues at play. I’m so proud of myself for being vulnerable, and I’m so proud of my mother. I wouldn’t be who I am without my dad. That’s a fact. — Matt James (@mattjames919) March 9, 2021

The Bachelor Cast

The ABC channel is currently running it's first-ever Black Bachelor that has Matt James as the star. The plot of the reality series involves a single bachelor who has to choose from a pool of romantic interests one woman who will be his wife. The bachelor has to eliminate candidates from the show to finally have his one and only.

The current season is the 25th season of The Bachelor which is close to coming to an end. The season is close to coming to an end with just three contestants remaining Bri Springs, Michelle Young and Rachael Kirkconnell with Matt James finally narrowing it down to one woman who will emerge as the winner of the dating series.