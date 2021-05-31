Matt LeBlanc Has Become Internet's Favourite "Irish Uncle" After FRIENDS Reunion

The latest addition to the list of Matt LeBlanc's memes see the actor who played the character of Joey Tribbiani to life being turned into everybody's favourite Irish Uncle, courtesy of his appearance on the show. Part of the reason why he has been christened as the Internet's favourite Irish uncle is because of his affectionate nature and the ability to keep things light when they can get intense or serious. Matt LeBlanc's Irish Uncle meme-makers have occasionally coupled their commentary on LeBlanc's Irish Uncle avatar with a still of the actor from the recently-released FRIENDS reunion special episode. Occasionally, those thoughts have been expressed in a manner that one would expect an Irish senior citizen to do. Some of the posts shared by the Twitterati that included Matt LeBlanc's memes can be found below.

Matt LeBlanc Irish Uncle memes:

Never had nor do I have much time for Friends but Matt Le Blanc as the stereotypical Irish oul lad with bootcut jeans, brown loafers and the shite Superdry shirt he got for Xmas 5 years ago is one of my favourite things of the last 15 months.

Bloody fantastic stuff 😂 👏🏻 — Jamie Wall (@Jamwall7) May 29, 2021

Matt leBlanc - And who's this lad ye do be listenin ta, Post Mahone is it? pic.twitter.com/PCpck2w4un — Mick Lally (@MickLally_) May 29, 2021

Can’t get enough of these “Matt LeBlanc looks like an Irish da” memes and I think I found a winner pic.twitter.com/5ZusUmTkEY — ✨ Dean Tāne ✨ (@Maccadaynu) May 29, 2021

Irish Twitter has just adopted Matt LeBlanc for giving off every Irish uncle energy 😂 pic.twitter.com/qAJzE7930Z — Shane Doherty (@ShaneDoherty) May 29, 2021

The rest of the world should know that for the last 24 hours Irish Twitter has become OBSESSSED with how much Matt Le Blanc looks like everyone’s uncle/cousin. Read this thread to get the full sense of it. Or don’t; because you won’t understand the half of it. https://t.co/Yu5XtxMhmC — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) May 29, 2021

The Irish Uncle Matt Le Blanc memes are fantastic & if you don’t find them funny wtf is wrong with you?? 🤣❤️ pic.twitter.com/nNWPOB5E5e — Maggie (@maggieannmb) May 29, 2021

Matt Le Blanc is 100% the Irish uncle who drives up the a christening in his work van, says nothing for the 1st half hour gets a Guinness into him and proceeds to hold court for the rest of the night pic.twitter.com/H43DK1qtnP — Pól Mac Giolla Padraig (@kilpatrick_23) May 29, 2021

Siri, please show me a picture of a Irish bachelor who says Minerals instead of soft drink, Eye Talian instead of Italian, has strong opinions about the hurling, won’t eat Lasagne without coleslaw and would be mighty craic at a wedding #mattleblanc pic.twitter.com/LmB788RCBQ — BiggerthanDavebutsmallerthanBigDave Dave (@LittleBigDaithi) May 29, 2021

About the FRIENDS reunion episode:

The FRIENDS reunion special episode features the original six cast members of the series share screen space one more time. In addition to Matt LeBlanc, the other five cast members of the beloved sitcom can be seen reliving the moments that they shared together on and off-screen. Some of the cast members can even be seen recreating their famous moments from the show that made them a viral hit in the late '90s and the early '2000s. In addition to the main six FRIENDS cast members, several other guest stars have also been seen making an appearance on the show. FRIENDS reunion review(s) by many have described the show as an "emotional joy ride", amongst other things. Globally, the 98-minute-long episode is available for streaming on HBO Max, while Indian viewers can watch the same on Zee5.

