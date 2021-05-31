Last Updated:

Matt LeBlanc Has Become Internet's Favourite "Irish Uncle" After FRIENDS Reunion

Matt LeBlanc has become the Internet's favourite Irish Uncle after the FRIENDS reunion found its way to the internet. Read on to see the tweets.

Matt LeBlanc

Image: Matt LeBlance Instagram


The latest addition to the list of Matt LeBlanc's memes see the actor who played the character of Joey Tribbiani to life being turned into everybody's favourite Irish Uncle, courtesy of his appearance on the show. Part of the reason why he has been christened as the Internet's favourite Irish uncle is because of his affectionate nature and the ability to keep things light when they can get intense or serious. Matt LeBlanc's Irish Uncle meme-makers have occasionally coupled their commentary on LeBlanc's Irish Uncle avatar with a still of the actor from the recently-released FRIENDS reunion special episode. Occasionally, those thoughts have been expressed in a manner that one would expect an Irish senior citizen to do. Some of the posts shared by the Twitterati that included Matt LeBlanc's memes can be found below.

Matt LeBlanc Irish Uncle memes:

About the FRIENDS reunion episode:

The FRIENDS reunion special episode features the original six cast members of the series share screen space one more time. In addition to Matt LeBlanc, the other five cast members of the beloved sitcom can be seen reliving the moments that they shared together on and off-screen. Some of the cast members can even be seen recreating their famous moments from the show that made them a viral hit in the late '90s and the early '2000s. In addition to the main six FRIENDS cast members, several other guest stars have also been seen making an appearance on the show. FRIENDS reunion review(s) by many have described the show as an "emotional joy ride", amongst other things. Globally, the 98-minute-long episode is available for streaming on HBO Max, while Indian viewers can watch the same on Zee5.

A post shared by Friends (@friends)

 

