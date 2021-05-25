Matthew Perry Announces Chandler-inspired Clothing Line Ahead Of 'Friends' Reunion Special

The highly anticipated and much-awaited Friends Reunion is only a couple of days away. Fans of the show are extremely excited to watch the return of their favourite actors, 17 years after the show ended. Matthew Perry, who played the beloved character of Chandler on the show recently announced an exciting new venture for fans.

Matthew recently announced an apparel and accessory line inspired by his sarcastic character on Friends, Chandler Bing. Among the products, which have fun with the character's trademark lines, are hoodies with the iconic "Friends" font emblazoned with phrases like "Could I Be More Me?". Perry can be seen modelling a couple of the hoodies in his announcement post on Instagram.

Other such hoodies which are available at the actor's Represent.com site include "Could I Have Had A Longer Day?" including a bandana reading "Could I Be More Of A Dog?". There's even a hoodie reading, "Could I Be More Vaccinated?" keeping in alignment with current times.

The actor shared details about the recent venture in his caption. He wrote, "Could I BE More ME? I'm releasing a new limited-edition merchandise collection only available for three weeks. Get yours in the link in my bio so people will know just how 'you' you are. Only available at represent.com/matthewperry". Take a look at Matthew Perry's post below.

Fans react to Matthew Perry's announcement

Matthew Perry's announcement prompted a number of responses from fans of the show. Interestingly, one of the first to comment was none other than former professional footballer David Beckham, who seemed to want a hoodie too and was assured by Perry that he had him covered. Several fans also dropped comments telling Perry how much they loved him and his character on the show. Fans also expressed excitement at the upcoming and much-awaited reunion.

More about FRIENDS Reunion

The FRIENDS Reunion date is slated for May 27 on HBO Max in other countries. In India, according to various reports, fans can watch the interview on Zee5. The Reunion will feature Matthew Perry and his fellow cast members: David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, and Matt LeBlanc.

There will also be various guests including David Beckham, James Corden, Justin Bieber, BTS, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Reese Witherspoon, Tom Selleck, and many more. Check out the FRIENDS Reunion trailer, which has already received over 17 million views, below.

