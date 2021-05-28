Matthew Perry Shares A Happy Dance GIF Of Himself Post FRIENDS Reunion

The Friends Reunion has seemed to taken over the world and it makes sense given that the show is among the most beloved shows in human history. All of social media and print media was overwhelmed with news of the reunion, dissecting every piece of the show and storing it. The Reunion was truly something to write home about not only because of the six stars of the show coming together but also because of the magnanimity of the scale the Reunion was made over. But for the original six, no matter how grand things were, the best part of it all was being able to get together once again.

Matthew Perry's funny GIF

Matthew Perry took to Instagram on May 28, 2021, to share a fun GIF of himself to share his excitement. The GIF taken did not showcase Matthew Perry in present times but Matthew Perry in Friends. He can be seen skipping and dancing with a huge smile on his face in the GIF that is taken in the iconic Friends house. A young Matthew Perry is wearing a blue shirt under a black waistcoat with light pants in the clip he has used. Matthew Perry used the GIF to express his excitement about being able to get together with his friends from the show once again. Superimposed on the GIF are the words, “Reunited with my friends, tonight!”

The Friends Reunion was very emotional for the cast of the show and they opened up and spoke about their memories. While they did not speak on many sensitive issues and things that people have been raising questions on, Matthew Perry in a moment of vulnerability revealed something that many people did not know. He said that when he would say something funny and the studio audience would not laugh, he felt like he would die.

Matthew Perry was known as the funny man of the show and said things that were so funny naturally that they would be added into the show by the showrunners. This is why even his own friends from the show did not know that he suffered such anxiety on the set. When Lisa Kudrow revealed she did not know about it, Perry added that he would get anxiety so bad, he would go into convulsions.

IMAGE: MATTHEW PERRY'S INSTAGRAM

