Matthew Perry's Slurred Speech, Demeanour In 'FRIENDS Reunion' Promo Leave Fans Worried

As HBO Max unveiled the eagerly anticipated trailer of FRIENDS Reunion on May 19, another promo video of the cast went live on the internet. And, after watching the promo video, a section of FRIENDS fans have expressed their concern as Matthew Perry appeared to slur his speech in it. Fans found it hard to overlook Perry's awkward demeanour. The promo video shared hours after the release of the trailer, is available on People Magazine's official social media handles, including YouTube.

When Matthew Perry slurred in FRIENDS Reunion promo:

In the video clip, the 51-year-old actor stammered when he was asked if he ever took anything from the set as a souvenir. The veteran actor admitted that he had stolen the cookie jar that had the clock on it. However, his word 'stole' with a heavy 'sh' sound at the start caught the attention of many. As the video progressed further, it appeared that his castmates attempted to hide any of their concerns, as David and Matt giggled and smiled at Matthew.

As soon as the viewers noticed it, they took to their Twitter handle and expressed their concerns and worries for the TV star. Fans claimed that Perry looked dazed and can clearly be heard speaking in a slow and laboured way, with some slurring. Meanwhile, another section of fans virtually extended their support to Matthew and wrote in his favour while recalling his "struggles". A Twitter user also requested netizens to not make fun of the way Matthew Perry looks now while adding that they should be "respectful" instead of "judgmental".

Perry has been open about his past struggles with addiction. Previously while talking to People, he had revealed that things got 'out of control and very unhealthy' as he was addicted to the painkiller Vicodin. Perry's addiction came about after he got hooked on prescription pills following a jet ski accident in 1997. In 2016, Matthew told BBC Radio 2 that addiction left him in a tough state and he does not remember three years of the show. After checking himself in rehab twice, in 1997 and 2001, he did his third stint in rehab in May 2011.

IMAGE: MATTHEW PERRY IG

