Maya Hawke Says She Was Bullied & ‘kicked Out Of School For Not Being Able To Read'

The Stranger Things actor Maya Hawke is quite vocal about her opinions on social issues. Recently, the actor opened up about being dyslexic. During an interview with NPR, Hawke also said that she was kicked out of her school since she couldn’t read. Further, she also opened up about being bullied.

Maya Hawke's childhood:

Maya had to go to a special school that was meant for children who had learning disabilities. It was also difficult for the actor to read. Maya said that she took a long time in order to learn how to read.

Talking about her childhood, Maya said that she was also bullied by her classmates since she couldn’t read properly. However, her parents Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman always encouraged her to be creative. Further, she felt that dyslexia was a great blessing for her due to several reasons. She also said that her character in Little Women was more meaningful to her since she was dyslexic. Maya felt that her 'limitations' made her even more determined to work on her stories and characters. Talking about the present times, the actor said that it was easier for children to cope since there were quite a few options.

Maya Hawke’s Instagram:

The Stranger Things actor, Maya Hawke has a huge fan following on the photo-sharing platform, Instagram. As of date, Maya has about 3.3 million followers on Instagram. Further, she is also quite active on the social media platform. While Maya Hawke's shows, music videos and plays often feature on her Instagram handle, the actor also uses the platform to share her opinions.

Maya Hawke has actively raised her voice against racism. In one of her posts the actor asked people to contribute to a fund raiser. Further, she also expressed her opinions in the caption.

She captioned the Instagram post as, “Now is the time to follow the lead of the black lives matter movement. And it has always been, and always will be the time. The violence police are perpetrating on protesters is unacceptable.

The police instigating violence is unacceptable.

Calling what citizens are doing “looting” while the government is sending billions of dollars to bail out companies and can hardly put $1200 in the pockets of family’s who have to decide if they want to eat or keep their home this month, is unacceptable".

You can check out Maya Hawke's Instagram post here:

You can check out some of Maya Hawke's photos here:

Promo Image Source: Maya Hawke’s Instagram

