Mayim Bialik Who Played Amy Farrah Fowler On 'The Big Bang Theory' Denies Reunion Rumours

The Big Bang Theory's last season ended in 2019. Rumours suggest that the cast could be reuniting for a reboot or a reunion soon and the actor Mayim Bialik was recently asked about the possibility of getting the gang back together. Mayim Bialik who played Amy Farrah Fowler made it clear that the reunion probably won't be happening anytime soon.

Mayim Bialik denies rumours of The Big Bang Theory reunion

Speaking to Hollywood Life, she said that because they just finished with the last season, it is hard to think about a reunion or reboot. She said that she is a happy Warner Bros. employee and has a production company there. If Warner Bros would like anything more, she would be much available. So, they don’t have to ask her twice. But she thinks that it’s very soon for a reunion or reboot and also admitted that she hasn’t heard anything about it yet.

Mayim Bialik's co-star is looking forward to The Big Bang Theory reunion

On the other hand, in March 2021, Mayim’s The Big Bang Theory co-star Kaley Cuoco told Metro UK that she would love to do a reunion and she was counting down the days to the FRIENDS reunion. She hoped that the cast of The Big Bang Theory would be down for a reunion in the future and she was ready for it anytime. The actor also revealed that she was initially devastated on finding out that the show was coming to an end. She couldn’t stop crying for days and later she was really angry.

More about The Big Bang Theory

The Big Bang Theory is a sitcom created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady. The show premiered on CBS in 2007 and concluded in 2019 broadcasting a total of 279 episodes in twelve seasons. The main cast of the show included Johnny Galecki, Jim Parsons, Kaley Cuoco, Simon Helberg and Kunal Nayyar among others. Mayim Bialik made a guest appearance on the third season of the show and was later seen playing a prominent role from season 4 to 12. She played the role of a doctor who had a PhD in neurobiology.

(Promo Image source: Mayim Bialik's Instagram)