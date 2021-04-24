'Meer Abru' Cast: Find Out Which Actor Played Which Role In This Television Series

Meer Abru is a Pakistani TV show about the romance between a young middle-class girl named Abru Hassan, and a mysterious upper-class boy named Meer Murad. The show began airing on HUM TV from April 3, 2019, and went on till August 7, 2019. Jia Ali, Zubair Akram, Mirza Zain Baig, Azeem Sajjad, among others were seen in supporting roles in the drama.

A look at Meer Abru cast

Sanam Chaudhry as Abru Hassan

Abru Hassan is a middle-class girl who lives with her father and two sisters. Her father is a teacher at the university but he soon retires. This makes Abru take up a job at Murad Industries. Abru initially dislikes Meer, but she eventually falls in love with him. Sanam is known for the 2013 drama serial Aasmanon Pay Likha which aired on the Geo Entertainment channel.

Noor Hassan as Meer Murad

Meer Murad is the owner of Murad Industries and works there with his cousins Saim and Waleed. He initially falls in love with Abru, but she dislikes him for his attitude. There are several misunderstandings between the two but eventually, Meer and Abru get married. Noor Hassan was a model before he became an actor and then eventually a director. He is known for drama serials like Aseerzadi, Humsafar, etc. He played the role of Khizar, Sara's maternal cousin who frames Khirad to spoil her relationship with Ashar in the show Humsafar.

Saad Qureshi as Waleed Murad

Saad Qureshi plays Waleed Murad, Meer's cousin brother. He flirts with Abru's sisters Hayaa and Sana. He is successful at flirting with Hayaa and gets into a romantic relationship with her. He gets her pregnant, but disregards the baby and begins treating Hayaa badly. Saad is known for dramas like Wafa, Ghairat, Pukaar, among others.

Rabya Kulsoom as Maha

Maha is Meer and Sair's niece. She lives overseas and is called by Zaibi (Meer's Mother) to create a misunderstanding between Abru and Saim. Zaibi's plan with Maha eventually succeeds. One thing leads to another and Meer and Maha are about to get married, but Maha says no to the maulvi, revealing that it was her plan with Waleed to expose Zaibi's plans. She was last seen in shows Bharaas on ARY Digital and Ghamandi on Express TV.

