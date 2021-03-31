Last Updated:

Meet 'Shtisel's' Characters Who Liven Up This Israeli Family Drama For Viewers

Shtisel characters are loved by the audience for the diversity they bring on the screen. Read ahead to know more about the cast of this show.

shtisel characters

Israeli drama series Shtisel premiered on Netflix in 2018. The show is created by Ori Elon and Yehonatan Indursky. The show has three seasons so far. The plot of this show revolves around an orthodox Jewish family that resides in Jerusalem. The head of the family is a rabbi in the local school and the series tells the story of how his son falls in love with a widow and wants to marry her against his wishes. Here is everything one needs to know about Shtisel characters and cast in detail. 

Shtisel characters and cast

Dov Glickman as Shulem Shtisel

Dov Glickman plays the character of Shulem Shtisel. Shulem is the patriarch of the Shtisel family. He is a rabbi in a local school. Shulem does not approve of his son, Akiva falling in love with a widow. Shulem also lost his wife at an early stage and brought up his children on his own. He wants him to marry a young woman who has never married before. He pushes Akiva to meet a 19-year-old girl and consider her for marriage. 

Michael Aloni as Akiva Shtisel

Michael Aloni essayed the role of Akiva Shtisel. Akiva often dreams of his mother. He gets a cryptic reply when he asks his father what his dreams mean. He is also forced to meet a 19-year-old girl and forget the widow he fell in love with. Reluctantly, he also gets engaged to her. He also finds a job as a painter.

Neta Riskin as Giti Weiss

Neta Riskin played the role of Giti Weiss. Giti is Shulem’s daughter and Akiva’s sister. Her husband jets off to Argentina and leaves her for another woman. Later, she starts looking for a job to make ends meet and feed her five children. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Ayelet Zurer as Elisheva Rotstein

Ayelet Zurer played the role of Elisheva Rotstein. Elisheva is the mother of a student from Akiva’s class. Akiva falls head over heels in love with her. But since she is a widow, his father disproves their relationship. She also asks him to forget her because she thinks she is too old for him. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Shira Haas as Ruchami Weiss

Shira Haas essayed the character of Ruchami Weiss. Ruchami is Giti’s eldest daughter. After Giti shares the hardships she has to face to raise the family since her father left her, Ruchami despises him and never wants to meet him again. Even when her father comes back to them after realising his mistake, Ruchami refuses to forgive him. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

