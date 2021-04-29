Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Oprah Interview To Be Analyzed In A New Documentary

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made headlines globally after appearing on Oprah Winfrey's talk show and speaking at length about the British Royal Family and how they were treated there. Now, the former senior royals' interview will be analyzed in a new documentary, and the show makers have promised to offer more groundbreaking insights about the Royal Family. Here is everything you need to know about it and more.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's interview

According to a report by Express.co.uk, former senior royal couple Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will be back in the spotlight as their explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey would be analyzed in a 60-minute-long documentary. The programme has been titled, Meghan and Harry: Recollections May Vary and it promises to reveal more about the biggest royal crisis in living memory. The show has been bankrolled by Shearwater and would be streamed on Discovery+, where a number of experts will analyze important moments from the couple's interview with Oprah.

The producers of the show added that no topic is off-limits and the experts would analyze Meghan and Harry's previous public appearances as well, which includes their infamous 2019 interview with Tom Bradby. The documentary will feature body language expert Dr Cliff Lansley, Professor of Linguistics Dawn Archer and Forensic Psychologist Kerry Daynes. All three of them would focus on the couple's movements, speech, tone and expressions as well. The executive producer of the documentary, Steve Anderson said that this is a new and different way to dissect the interview of the year and the revelations made by their facial expressions, gestures and speech would be fascinating.

Meghan and Harry's interview with Oprah had sent shockwaves across the world with people finding it hard to believe the treatment they were subjected to. Meghan also revealed that a senior member of the Royal Family was concerned about the skin tone of her first baby, Archie, while Prince Harry was scared about history repeating itself. After the interview was broadcast, a statement was issued on behalf of the Queen that read, "The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan. The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately. Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members."

Image Credits: Sussex Royal Official Instagram Account