Meher Vij Reveals About Her Role In Neeraj Pandey's 'Special Ops'; Read

Secret Superstar fame Meher Vij is all set to return to the screen with Neeraj Pandey's Special Ops. The series touted to be an action-thriller is reported to be based on real-life incidents that occurred during a period. Ahead of the release of the series, Meher Vij engaged in a tete-e-tete conversation with an online portal. In the interview, she discussed her role in the Neeraj Pandey directorial and much more. Here is all you need to know.

Meher Vij on her role in Neeraj Pandey's Special Ops

In the interview with an online portal, Meher Vij revealed that she will be playing the role of a secret agent in the Neeraj Pandey directorial, who would be an integral part of the biggest manhunt operation. She also revealed that in the course of the show, she will lose some prominent members of her team.

The actor exclaimed that her role in the series will pack a punch. For which, she has reportedly learned martial arts. Reports have it that the actor along with the ensemble cast of the series will perform breathtaking stunts in the upcoming show. The interview published on an online portal further revealed that Meher Vij used to spend hours at the gym weightlifting to strengthen her body to perform stunts with agility.

Special Ops, starring Kay Kay Menon, Divya Dutty, Vinay Pathak, Meher Vij, Sana Khan, and Saiyami Kher in the lead would reportedly recreate real-life events that have affected many lives over the past few years. The series is reported to be shot in various exotic locations like Turkey, Azerbaijan, Jordan and India is reported to be one of Neerja Pandey's most ambitious projects.

In an old interview, published on an online portal, Neeraj revealed that he is excited about the project, and is confident that the audience will love the gripping story of Special Ops. The upcoming series will air on Hotstar from March 17, 2020.

