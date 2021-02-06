Melissa Fumero Fangirls Over 'WandaVision'; Says "so Many Incredible Performances"

Melissa Fumero of Brooklyn Nine-Nine fame was seen lauding the latest addition to the list of WandaVision episode through her latest tweet. In her tweet, Melissa Fumero said that the big reveal at the end of the episode gave her a surprise of the pleasant kind. In addition to the same, she went on to shower a ceaseless amount of adoration on Kathryn Hans, whose character is in the spotlight for various reasons.

'I literally gasped'

WANDAVISION!!!!! There were so many incredible performances in this episode and omg that reveal at the end, but honestly that one moment with Kathryn Hahn was everythingggggggggggggg I literally gasped. #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/NbnXIZlCsz — Melissa Fumero (@melissafumero) February 6, 2021

About the big reveal:

(Warning: The following paragraph contains spoilers for WandaVision Episode 5. Read on if you have seen the episode in question or are least affected by coming into the possession of the knowledge of a reveal/spoiler ahead of watching the episode)

The big reveal of Evan Peters' Peitro Maximoff aka X-Men's Quicksilver was made by the makers of the MCU series during the final moments of its February 5 episode. In the moments leading up to it, Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda Maximoff is seen confronting Paul Bettany's Vision as the latter begins to question the reality of everything that is in his sight. The confrontation sequence, which is abruptly halted by the duo, is followed by a scene involving an emotional and reflective Wanda. Seconds later, the audience heard a doorbell, which is tended to by a weeping Wanda. She opens the door and finds out that Even Peters' Pietro Maximoff has entered Wanda's reality in order to reunite with his sister. Many are of the opinion that Marvel Studios is essentially signaling a crossover between Fox's characters and the one that had been with Marvel Studios since the very beginning through the same. Wanda Maximoff's long-presumed-dead twin brother was initially played by Godzilla star Aaron Taylor-Johnson, who has been replaced by Fox's version of the character.

About WandaVision

WandaVision on Disney Plus Hostar was one of the many MCU Spinoff Disney+ Original shows that Marvel Studios plans on releasing throughout the first two quarters of 2021. It is said that the series will be seen following the famous "House Of M" storyline that is centered on Wanda Maxiomoff's Scarlett Witch in the MCU Comics. Additional MCU spinoff shows are the likes of Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, The Falcon And The Winter Soldier, What If...?, Hawkeye, Moonknight, and She-Hulk, amongst others. All of WandaVision episodes can be streamed on Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar, and Hulu, depending on your geographical location. A new episode of WandaVision is made available for streaming every Friday by 1.30 pm Indian Standard Time.

