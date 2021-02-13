Melissa Gorga Says Hubby Joe Had 'Ridiculous' Reaction To His 15-year-old Daughter Dating

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga and her husband Joe, have different mindsets when it comes to raising teenagers. She admits that Melissa Gorga's husband, Joe has more traditional thoughts that she thinks he needs to get over when it comes to Melissa Gorga's daughter, Antonia.

Also Read: Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Her Abs On Instagram, Gives Fans Fitness Goals To Live By; See Pic

Joe's Reaction to Melissa Gorga's Daughter Dating

In an interview with US Weekly, Melissa says that she knows now is the right time to talk to her 15-year-old daughter about dating. In the interview that happened on February 10, the 41-year-old actress talks to the outlet and says," He just doesn’t get it,” She further vents, “He just looks at us all cross-eyed, like every time we talk about anything with Antonia and a boy. The fact that she’s a sophomore. Hello? This is when it happens and the sex talk happens. It’s just a real-life thing. He gasped for air, he can’t even say the word. It’s so ridiculous.” She also said that she tried to make her husband understand today's' teenage and gender norms. In season 8 of the show, Melissa's husband during a family discussion about dating during dinner prep, he high-fived his 7-year-old son when he said he had three girlfriends at school. Meanwhile, he told Antonia, who was 11 years old at the time, that she wasn’t allowed to have a boyfriend.

Also Read: What Happened To Tamra On The Real Housewives Of Orange County?

Speaking about his double standards she states, “I’m like, ‘Joe, I don’t know what generation or world you think we’re living in, but you better, like, bring it together here because this is not how the world is right now."

Also Read: 'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Adds Crystal Kung Minkoff As 1st Asian American Member

Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 11

Melissa and Joe tied the knot in August 2004. She told US Weekly that, she and Joe are fighting for their marriage and viewers will get to see that in the season 11 of the show. She explains that Joe has “envy” when it comes to her pursuing her career and embracing a new sense of independence. She claims that Joe is not a fan of change and that she has grown a lot since they first got married.

Also Read: 'Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills' Couple Erika Jayne And Tom Girardi File For A Divorce

The trailer of RHONJ Season 11 witnesses a lot of drama between the couple. Talking about how difficult it is to film a reality show Melissa admits that TV show has taken a toll on their marriage and she feels fortunate that their marriage had so many good years while they were filming the show. Check out the trailer of RHONJ Season 11 below:

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.