Meri Brown Calls Her Marriage With Kody Brown Dead, Says 'the Ball Is In His Court Now'

Sister Wives is an American reality television series that airs on TLC that premiered on September 26, 2010. The show documents the life of a polygamist family and their 18 children. Sister Wives cast includes Kody Brown and his four wives including Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn. The family began the series living in Lehi, Utah but has since moved to Las Vegas, Nevada in 2011 and the unincorporated township of Baderville, Arizona. One of Kody Brown's wives Meri Brown has now revealed that her marriage with Kody is dead.

Sister Wives star Meri Brown calls marriage with husband Kody 'dead'

According to a report by US Weekly, the last two seasons of the reality television show have featured Meri Brown's husband Kody and her marriage in troubled waters. The latest episode of the reality series revealed that the pair have been going to therapy and their relationship is not at all where it should be. Kody stated that his relationship with Meri is, at best, just distant and amicable. In a flashback scene, Meri Brown was shown in conversation with the therapist and said that the relationship between them is gone, dead and over.

Kody Brown opened up about the reasons for his failing marriage with his wife and explained that he could be tough about the entire thing but he’s not interested in doing that. He continued saying that he feels like Meri unloads all her emotions into a burden that he is supposed to carry. Kody also said that he won't carry that burden because there is no reason to and that he hasn't put effort into that relationship specifically because he has three other relationships that are rewarding and wholesome with children that need him.

Meri also talked about her opinions and explained that she is really careful about pushing Kody because she doesn't want him to feel like she is demanding or pushy or anything like that. Brown further added that she has made it known to her husband about where she wants their relationship to be in terms of moving forward. She concluded her statement by saying that it is best that she leaves the ball in his court.

Image Credits: Meri Brown Official Instagram Account

