MHA 306 Release Date And Spoilers: Everything We Know About The Coming Manga Chapter

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular anime and manga series of recent times. Read on to know when MHA 306 comes out and the spoilers for the chapter.

mha 306

My Hero Academia is one of the most popular ongoing manga series and anime with a very loyal fan following across the globe. The show has also received high praise from critics. Read on to find out when does the chapter come out and if any MHA 306 spoilers have been leaked. 

MHA 306 Release Date 

According to the official schedule provided by Shonen Jump, Viz Media, the latest chapter MHA 306 release date is set for March 21, 2021. The chapter is set to release at midnight in Japanese Time. Fans have been waiting with baited breaths to find out what will happen to Deku and his friends, as the last chapter ended on a giant cliffhanger.

The Japanese raw manga version comes out first and after that, the English translated manga comics are made available. Don't forget to read the chapter when it drops for your timezone. If everything is on schedule and the manga drops on time, then English translations will be available at the following time. This is according to the official chapter schedule provided on the Shonen Jump section of Viz Media:

  • Pacific Time: 9 AM on Sunday, March 21
  • Central Time: 11 AM on Sunday, March 21 
  • Eastern Time: Noon on Sunday, March 21
  • British Time: 5 PM on Sunday, March 21

MHA 306 Leaks and Spoilers 

Spoilers for this episode have already leaked on Reddit. The spoilers have come from readers who have had access to the RAW manga scans. Here's everything that's going to happen in the upcoming chapter. Since there's no way to verify these spoilers, take them with a grain of salt. 

  • The title of the upcoming chapter is 'Opening of the Final Chapter' 
  • Midoriya has left the hero academy after he was discharged from the hospital. 
  • He leaves a letter telling that this is his fight against Shigiraki and he doesn't want others to get involved. 
  • The Hero leaders hold a press conference to reveal the truth to society. 

About My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia features Izuki Midoriya as the main character, who inherits superpowers form the powerful hero AllMight, essentially to take over his role as the most powerful hero and protector. This shonen series has a great storyline and awesome art direction to its credit. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of manga chapter 306. The anime is set to return for its fifth season and a movie for the summer has been announced as well. Stay tuned for more news on My Hero Academia and anime. 

 

 

