'MHA 307' Spoilers And Release: What's Going To Happen In The Next Chapter?

My Hero Academia is a Japanese superhero manga series illustrated by KÅhei Horikoshi. MHA 307 release date is scheduled for March 28. The chapter is also called Long Time No See. MHA 307 chapter is one of the most anticipated ones and the fans are eagerly waiting for it. Take a look at MHA 307 spoilers and leaks here.

A look at MHA 307 spoilers and leaks

A Twitter user shared some MHA 307 leaks and spoilers that have gone viral on social media. The chapter begins with a visual of a destroyed city. The narrator explains that there is an escapee from the Tartarus Prison witnessed in the south district. Two heroes, Shindo Yo and Nakagame Tatami are headed towards a building to convince citizens who are living there to shift to Shindo's alma mater, Ketsubatsu School.

However, citizens are not ready to believe in them because they are kids. They also ask Shindo and Nakagame if they could protect them if the villains attacked Shindo's alma mater, Ketsubatsu School. The citizens believe that they themselves can protect themselves from the villains and do not need any heroes. Shindo informs them that they can defeat the weaker villains but won't be successful in defeating stronger High-end Nomu and villains from Tartarus. He also reveals that even the strongest villain hasn't been successful in defeating them.

Nakagame receives a call that informs him that an escapee from the prisoner is heading towards them. Muscular comes face to face to Shindo Yo and Nakagame Tatami. Shindo asks him to rescue the civilians and take them away. In the meanwhile, he will deal with muscular. Nakagame convinces the citizens to not try to defeat the villain. Suddenly, there is a massive quake that takes place. It is Shindo who uses his vibration technique to defeat Mascular's thick skin. However, Muscular absorbs this quirk of his and is all set to take shown Shindo. Deku comes to their rescue and hits muscular. Fans can read the upcoming chapter of My Hero Academia online on Viz and Manga Plus this Sunday.

Promo image source: Still from My Hero Academia