Michael Sheen Teases His Look As 'Aziraphale' In The Upcoming 'Good Omens' Season 2

Months after the announcement of the second season of the fantasy comedy Good Omens, lead actor Michael Sheen is giving another reason for fans to anticipate its release. The Amazon Prime Video treated their fans with the renewal of the second season after it was believed that the drama was going to be six-episode miniseries when it was released in 2019.

Fans are now excited to witness another angel and demon equation on a world-ending adventure. Read on to know more about the series.

Michael Sheen teases Good Omens 2

The 52-year-old actor took to his Twitter to share a cryptic post teasing the commencement of the second season of the series. The actor, who plays Aziraphale has distinctive white hair which must be dyed for filming. His latest post on Twitter hinted at the filming of the second season underway. He uploaded the picture with a haloed smiley emoji. In another post, he uploaded a selfie flaunting his dyed white hair with the caption, ''Shades of grey'.'

Netizens' reactions to Michael Sheen's post

Fans appeared absolutely thrilled to see the actor sporting a familiar hairdo. One fan wrote, ''We were waiting! And we waited !!!''. The official Twitter account of Amazon Prime Video also replied to his tweet by writing, ''It's giving hair''. Many were also quick to pour in compliments for his new look as one fan wrote, ''I would absolutely die if he looks like that for season 2''.

It's giving hair 👑✨👑 — Amazon Prime Video UK (@primevideouk) October 13, 2021

I would absolutely die if he looks like that for season 2 😍😍 — Stephanie Robinson (@daryl_4ever) October 13, 2021

I've a feeling that this maybe a reality ????? 😊🥰 pic.twitter.com/Hq123tQl0V — Willow 💙 🎗 Mandy (@Mandy6766) October 13, 2021

More on Good Omens

The Amazon Prime and BBC show is an adaptation of the 1990 novel of the same name by the author Terry Pratchett. The show revolves around an angel and demon, played by Michael Sheen and David Tennant, respectively, growing fond of life on earth. The duo joins forces to prevent the earth from ending. However, the antichrist Adam, played by Sam Taylor Buck, who was misplaced as a baby created problems in their way.

The first season received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike after which Prime announced its second season in June. The second season will be released under the banners of Amazon Studios, BBC Studios Productions, The Blank Corporation, and Narrativia. Neil Gaiman will continue to serve as the executive producer and writer.

Image: Instagram/@goodomensprime