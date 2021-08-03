Micheal Ward & Bill Nighy All Set To Star In Netflix's Sports Drama 'The Beautiful Game'

Small Axe and Top Boy actor Micheal Ward and Emma actor Bill Nighy are all set to feature in the upcoming Netflix film titled The Beautiful Game, reported Deadline. The film is said to focus on a group of English homeless footballers who compete in the Homeless World Cup. Me Before You fame Thea Sharrock is helming the film.

Micheal Ward & Bill Nighy to feature in The Beautiful Game

Netflix's upcoming sports drama will also feature Morning Show fame Valeria Golino, It’s a Sin actor Callum Scott Howells, Shadow & Bone's Kit Young, Small Axe star Sheyi Cole, Robin Nazari (Snabba Cash), Tom Vaughan-Lawlor (Avengers Infinity War), Enola Holmes' Susan Wokoma, No One Gets Out Alive star Cristina Rodlo. The film will be led by their coach Mal, which will be played by Bill Nighy. According to the report, the film depicts the journey of a soccer team as they travel from London to Rome for the Homeless World Cup.

The film will be backed by Blueprint Pictures' Graham Broadbent and Pete Czernin along with Anita Overland. Blueprint Pictures' Ben Knight along with Diarmuid McKeown will be serving as executive producers. Ollie Madden and Daniel Battsek at Film4 are helping develop the picture. The film has already gone on floors in Rome and moves to London later this year.

Speaking to the outlet about the film, producer Broadbent said that Netflix's upcoming film is about "succeeding against the odds." It will showcase joy, drama, the excitement of the real-life tournament and the huge "potential of people left behind by society." President and Founder of the Homeless World Cup Foundation, Mel Young added that the Homeless World Cup is their contribution to "tackle the homeless problem across the globe", however, the president also acknowledged that there is still more to do.

Micheal Ward was last seen in 2020's short film titled Looking Back as Barnabas, and Small Axe: Lovers Rock as Franklyn. On the other hand, Bill Nighy last appeared in 2021's Buckley's Chance as Spencer. He also has Living in the pipeline that is slated for release in 2022.

IMAGE: ONLY MIKES' TWITTER/ AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.