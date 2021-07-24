Michelle Monaghan To Star As Identical Twins In Netflix's Upcoming Show 'Echoes'

The 13 Reasons Why creator Brian Yorkey has come together with Runaways' co-executive producer Quinton Peeples to bring another thriller series on Netflix. Yorkey and Peeples are all set to bring the psychological thriller series Echoes to Netflix. Reportedly the series has recently sealed the deal with actor Michelle Monaghan to play the lead role of identical twins in the series.

Michelle Monaghan roped for a dual role in Netflix's upcoming series

As per a report by Deadline, Michelle Monaghan, who has worked in several Holywood films, including the Mission Impossible franchise, has been roped in for the lead role of twins named Leni and Gina. The actor will play a dual role in this thriller series. Excited about her new venture, the actor also confirmed the news via Twitter. The Eagle Eye actor recently took to her Twitter handle to reveal how she is excited to play the dual role in Echoes. She wrote, "You know what they say... two is better than one. Excited to bring Leni and Geni to life. #Echoes @Netflix".

Details about Echoes

According to Variety, Echoes revolves around a mysterious story about a pair of identical twins, Gina and Leni, who share a dark secret since their childhood. The twins' days were perfect in their childhood when they secretly swapped their lives and brought in a double life as adults. The twins share two homes, husbands and children, as they perfectly lead their secret. However, their choreographed world takes a huge turn when one of the twins go missing.

Echoes' twins have a unique identity despite being born identical. While Leni is the calm one who wishes to stay at home and lead a happy life with her husband and daughter and run their horse farm, Gina is the rebellious one who leaves behind everyone to kickstart her career in writing. Gina raises to fame in Los Angeles where she writes about her and her sister's dark childhood secret. Vanessa Gazy will also serve as the co-executive producer of the show. The show will have seven episodes in its first season.

Monaghan's television career

Before Echoes, Michelle Monaghan starred in the geopolitical thriller Messiah and Hulu's The Path opposite Aaron Paul and Hugh Dancy. She has also starred in HBO's drama series True Detective. Monaghan was also nominated for the Golden Globe Award for her role in the show.

