Michelle Obama's Netflix Show 'Waffles + Mochi' Premieres With Its Star-studded Lineup

Michelle Obama is ready to entertain kids with her brand-new cooking show. The former First Lady has launched a kids-cooking show titled Waffles + Mochi on Netflix. Michelle Obama’s Netflix show premiered on the platform on March 16 and is joined by several celebrities like Sia and Mandy Moore.

Michelle Obama launches kids cooking show titled Waffles + Mochi

Barack and Michelle Obama are producing content one after the other through their production house, Higher Ground Productions. Last year, their documentary American Factory even won an Oscar Award for Best Documentary. While Barack Obama is busy co-hosting a podcast with singer Bruce Springsteen, Michelle has started a kids-centred cooking show titled Waffles + Mochi.

Michelle Obama’s Netflix show consists of ten episodes and focuses on cooking simple dishes with one particular ingredient or food item. This cooking takes place with the help of two puppets named Waffles and Mochi who hail from ‘the land of frozen food’. But still, they dream of becoming chefs. According to Michelle Obama’s Netflix show’s storyline, Waffles’ parents are Yeti and a frozen waffle, whereas Mochi is strawberry mochi dough.

So, to learn the art of cooking they visit a supermarket, owned by Michelle Obama. The trio then begins to explore the world of cooking through various ingredients such as salt, potatoes, tomatoes, eggs, mushrooms, pickles, herbs and spices, water, corn, and rice. Each episode is 20-30 minutes long and showcases Waffles and Mochi travelling to various places across the globe like Peru, South Korea, Japan, Italy, and various states of the USA.

As mentioned earlier, the show premiered on Netflix on March 16, 2021, and is available for streaming internationally. According to the Independent’s report, Michelle Zamora, the voice of Waffles on the show, was given a taste of all the food that was being prepared during filming as a method acting approach towards original and realistic reactions by the puppet.

Apart from the show being a Michelle Obama venture, many Hollywood A-listers have graced their appearance on the show. Sia, Mandy Moore, Rashida Jones, Zach Galifianakis, Stranger Things actor Gaten Matarazzo, and Queer Eye’s fashion expert Tan France have all marked their guest appearance on Michelle Obama’s Netflix show.