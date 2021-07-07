Michelle Yeoh Joins Cast Of 'The Witcher' Prequel Series 'The Witcher: Blood Origins'

Netflix's popular show The Witcher's prequel series recently added a cast member to the team. Veteran actress Michelle Yeoh is set to join the cast of the show as Scian. Yeoh will be joining the earlier announced cast member Laurence O’Fuarain in the prequel series titled The Witcher: Blood Origin.

Michelle Yeoh joins the cast of Witcher's prequel series

Michelle Yeoh will be playing the role of Scian, who is the very last of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves. No one can come close to her artistry with the blade, and no one carries as much loss within their heart. When a chance presents itself to retrieve a stolen sacred sword, taken from her fallen tribe by nefarious means, she launches herself into a deadly quest that will change the outcome of the Continent.

The six-part limited series, set in an elven world 1,200 years before the world of The Witcher, Blood Origin will tell a story lost to time: the creation of the first prototype Witcher and the events that lead to the pivotal “conjunction of the spheres,” when the worlds of monsters, men and elves merged to become one.

Yeoh will be joining Laurence O’Fuarain who is set to play the role of Fjall. Born into a clan of warriors sworn to protect a king, Fjall carries a deep scar within the death of a loved one who fell in battle trying to save him. A scar that won’t let him settle or make peace with himself or the world around him. In his quest for redemption, Fjall will find himself fighting beside the most unlikely of allies as he carves a path of vengeance across a continent in turmoil.

Michelle Yeonis bet known for her role in John Chu's comedy-drama movie Crazy Rich Asians where she played the role of Matriarch, Eleanor Young. She is also set to star in Marvel Cinematic Universe's superhero movie Marvel Studios' Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, where she will play the role of Jiang Nan. The movie is scheduled to release on September 3 2021.

With Inputs from ANI/ Image: AP

