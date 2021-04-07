Miguel Herrán Aka Rio From 'Money Heist' Reveals Embarrassing Backstage Blunder

Miguel Herrán's Instagram stories section saw the actor revealing a backstage blunder that supposedly infuriated the Elite star, causing him to post a picture of his middle finger alongside the result of the said blunder. As one will soon see, Miguel Herrán's Instagram stories section revealed that the crew members of the fifth and final season of Netflix's Money Heist got the name of the actor wrong in one of the places that are supposed to showcase his name. A rough translation of the text on the post reads, "4 years working here and they still don't know my name". The same can be found below.

Miguel Herrán reveals an embarrassing blunder from the sets of Money Heist Season 5:

Source: Miguel Herran's Instagram

A little about Money Heist:

The drama series tells the story of a criminal mastermind who goes by the name of "The Professor". The Professor's motive, throughout the course of the series, has been to be able to pull off the biggest heist in recorded history. The Professor plans on printing billions of euros and be the most respected person in his enigmatic circle. To help him carry out the ambitious plan, he recruits eight people with certain abilities and who have nothing to lose. The group of thieves take hostages to aid in their negotiations with the authorities, who are alternatively trying to come up with a way to capture The Professor. The fifth and final season of Money Heist is currently under production. Miguel Herrán has been a part of Money Heist since the streaming debut of the show back in 2017.

A scene from Money Heist featuring Miguel Herrán as Rio:

As far as the Money Heist Season 5's release date is concerned, none of the officials who are directly associated with the Netflix drama series has divulged information on the same as yet. The same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available. All four seasons of Money Heist, which has a rating of 8.3 on IMDb, is available for streaming on Netflix. In addition to Miguel Herrán as Rio, it stars the likes of Úrsula Corberó as Tokyo, Álvaro Morte as The Professor, Alba Flores as Nairobi, Jaime Lorente as Denver, Pedro Alonso as Berlin, Darko PeriÄ‡ as Helsinki, Paco Tous as Moscow and Hovik Keuchkerian as Bogota, amongst others.

Source: Money Heist Instagram Handle

