Mike Tyson Calls Out Hulu Over Series About His Life 'Mike'; 'They Stole My Life Story...'

Legendary American boxer Mike Tyson seems to be extremely disappointed over the controversy surrounding the upcoming web series, Mike which is based on his life. The former boxer took to his social media handle and expressed his anger on Hulu for stealing his life story and transforming it into a docuseries without any prior consent. He penned a long note on his social media slamming the Walt Disney-owned streaming service company.

Mike Tyson lashes out at Hulu for making series over his life without permission

On Sunday, Mike Tyson headed to his Instagram handle and penned a lengthy note accusing the streaming platform, Hulu for telling his life story in their forthcoming series Mike without his permission." Hulu is the streaming version of the slave master. They stole my story and didn’t pay me", Tyson wrote in the post's caption.

Further in the post Tyson revealed that he doesn't support Hulu's unprofessional behaviour. The note shared by Tyson read, "Don’t let Hulu fool you. I don’t support their story about my life. It’s not 1822. It’s 2022. They stole my life story and didn’t pay me. To Hulu executives I’m just a n****r they can sell on the auction block."

Here, take a look at the post:

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans took to the comments section as they came out in support of Tyson. One of the users wrote, "I'm not supporting Hulu on this," and another wrote, "In the honor of Mike Tyson's legacy, let's all unsubscribe to Hulu" the other user wrote, "@Hulu this is very disgraceful behavior. Do better."

More about Hulu's Mike

Earlier in June, Hulu announced that they will produce a series called Mike that will be based on Mike Tyson's life. It stars Trevante Rhodes in the titular role of Mike Tyson and chronicles the ups and downs in the life of the legendary boxer. The series is created by Steven Rogers and is set to premiere on August 25 on the streaming giant. The series' other cast members include Trevante Rhodes, Russell Hornsby, Harvey Keitel, Laura Harrier, and Li Eubanks. Ever since the series was announced it has been surrounded by numerous controversies.

Image: Instagram@miketyson